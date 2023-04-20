Why was Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest Al-Nassr game refereed by Michael Oliver? PL ref received special permission to be in charge of Riyadh derby

Premier League referee Michael Oliver commanded center stage as Al-Nassr, featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Al-Hilal. Oliver was granted a special permit to officiate in Saudi Arabia, where he found himself cautioning Ronaldo for a theatrical foul.

Meanwhile, the match's hero, Odion Ighalo, netted a brace and paid tribute to Lionel Messi with a replicated celebration. The former Manchester United forward stole the limelight from Cristiano Ronaldo, who made headlines instead for an unsavory gesture in response to fan taunts.

According to GOAL, PGMOL chief Howard Webb supports referees accepting international assignments, believing they offer invaluable experience.

With no Champions League duties this week, Oliver flew to Riyadh for the match and will return in time to oversee Liverpool's Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Saturday.

Oliver's jaunt to Saudi Arabia proved quite lucrative, as the seasoned referee pocketed a cool £3,000, nearly double his typical Premier League earnings. He also enjoyed business-class travel to and from Riyadh.

It's anticipated that Oliver and other top-tier Premier League referees may increasingly take the helm in overseas matches.

Looking ahead, Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr will face Al-Wehda in a high-stakes King Cup of Champions semi-final on Monday, April 24.

Cristiano Ronaldo under fire for indecent gesture, Al-Nassr defends their star amid expulsion calls

Cristiano Ronaldo landed in a cauldron of controversy following an unsavory incident during Al-Nassr's 2-0 defeat to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. Facing incessant taunts invoking his eternal rival, Lionel Messi, Ronaldo seemingly lost his cool and grabbed his genitals in front of a section of the crowd.

This has sparked widespread outrage throughout the Arabian kingdom. In the aftermath, a social media movement calling for his expulsion from the country under the banner "Expelling the fan's abuser" has gained momentum, according to Mirror.

The match itself proved exasperating for Ronaldo, as he was cautioned for a WWE-style tackle and his team stumbled, losing vital ground in the title race.

Al-Nassr, however, has rushed to defend their marquee player, citing a "sensitive" injury in the lower region of his body as the cause for the contentious gesture.

In a statement to journalist Muhammed Al-Enezi, the club's board elucidated (via Mirror):

"Ronaldo suffers from an injury. His challenge with Gustavo Cuellar, the Al-Hilal player, started with a blow in a very sensitive area. This is confirmed information. As for the fans’ explanations, they are free to think whatever they want."

