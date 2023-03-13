Why does Cristiano Ronaldo wear a fitness ring and bracelet? Al-Nassr nutritionist details reasons

Al-Nassr nutritionist José Blesa commended Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for his work ethic and influence on his teammates. He also revealed why the Portugal international wears a fitness ring and bracelet.

Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr at the end of December on a two-and-a-half-year deal, estimated to be worth 200 million dollars a year.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner didn't take long to settle in and has been in sensational form since February, helping Al-Nassr get to second in the league, just one point behind leaders Al-Ittihad. The Riyadh-based side are currently on 46 points.

In his seven league games, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored eight goals and provided two assists, showing the Manchester United legend isn't past his best. Al-Nassr nutritionist José Blesa attributed the Portuguese's success on the field to his fitness plans and diet.

He spoke to the Spanish newspaper Ideal on February 20:

“Cristiano has a very good nutritional education and eats a wide variety of foods to have energy for every game and training, without any strange intervention that is in fashion”

He added:

“Every conversation with him is a learning. We met and talked about his diet, about how he understands the importance of this and rest for performance. He wears two rest meters: the ring and the bracelet.”

Ronaldo uses a fitness ring and bracelet to track his heart rate, daily burned calories, body temperature, movement, and other integral metrics. Self-tracking enables him to stick to a healthier diet, exercise more, and sleep better.

This ensures Ronaldo is in prime condition each time he steps onto the pitch for Al-Nassr.

Blesa went on to credit Ronaldo for positively influencing his teammates:

“Since he’s been here, all the players have been training harder and following a stricter diet … I have not seen a club like this in which the players improve practically 90% in their body composition every time I see them: they have less fat, more muscle and they do all the exercises at their fingertips. It is a luxury to work there.”

Cristiano Ronaldo posts a defiant message on social media after Al-Nassr lose to Al-Ittihad

Al-Ittihad defeated Al-Nassr 1-0 on March 9 to leapfrog their rivals to the top of the table with 47 points. With only 10 matches left this season, Cristiano Ronaldo posted a cryptic message on his social media pages:

"Focus on the outcome, not the obstacles,"

Al-Nassr will be looking to bounce back in their next fixture when they take on Abha in the King Cup of Champions quarter-final on March 14.

