Why is Darwin Nunez unavailable for Crystal Palace game? Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reveals 'problem'

The Anfield faithful will not be too pleased as Liverpool take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park without their star striker, Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan sensation has been in fine form lately, registering goals in consecutive games against Newcastle and Real Madrid. However, Jurgen Klopp has revealed why he isn't playing against Palace.

After picking up a shoulder injury during the Newcastle match, the knock was further aggravated during the midweek European clash against Los Blancos. Unfortunately, for Darwin Nunez, this has seen him ruled out for Saturday (February 25)'s game.

Adding to Jurgen Klopp's injury woes is Joe Gomez, who is also out of contention due to a knock he picked up against the Galacticos.

Before kick-off, Jurgen Klopp explained the absence of the two players to Sky Sports (via LiverpoolEcho):

“They are both injured. So, Darwin Nunez had the shoulder problem from the Newcastle game. [It] worked out for the Real Madrid game but then [he] got another knock there, felt it again and more so there was no chance for today. Hopefully he can be [back] in midweek again.”

But it's not all bad news for the Reds, as Diogo Jota makes his first start since October. After making a comeback last week following a four-month lay-off with a serious calf problem, Jota will be hoping to reignite Liverpool's attack from the left.

Based on the revealed lineup, Cody Gakpo will be leading the line once more with Mohamed Salah on the right and Diogo Jota on the left, as Darwin Nunez won't be available. Notably, a brace for Salah at Selhurst Park will see him equal Robbie Fowler's Premier League haul of 128.

The Reds' midfield sees the return of James Milner and Naby Keita, who will play alongside captain Jordan Henderson. Fabinho and Stefan Bajcetic, who started against Real Madrid, have been left on the substitutes' bench.

The backline remains almost unchanged, with Joel Matip replacing the injured Gomez to partner Virgil van Dijk at centre-half. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, and Alisson Becker all started against Real Madrid, and will be looking to improve on their defensive performances this time around.

It's a must-win game for Liverpool if they hope to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

