"Why didn’t they get this sorted early doors" - Paul Merson names one issue Liverpool are likely to have once they seal deal for Alexander Isak

Pundit Paul Merson has pointed out a problem likely awaiting Liverpool after their huge outlay in this summer's transfer window. The Reds have spent around £417 million this summer, making them Europe's biggest spenders and smashing their previous highest total outlay by some distance. Merson spoke with Sky Sports News about the imminent transfer of Sweden international Alexander Isak, pointing out that the move will provide a significant headache for the club. He shared that Isak has injury problems which cannot be ignored and criticized the Reds for failing to sort out the transfer early in the window. “I think only time will tell. I don’t think Isak is fit every single week, he’s not an every game sort of player. The problem is that Isak comes in and Ekitike won’t play, or he goes out to the left and Gakpo doesn’t play. He has a lot of decisions to make, I just think why didn’t they get this sorted early doors, waiting until the last minute now, it’s ridiculous really&quot;, he said via TBR Football.Arne Slot's Premier League champions are set to go up another level after agreeing to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak in the league's biggest transfer ever. Liverpool will break the English transfer record for a second time this summer to sign Isak, who held out for a move to Anfield in this window. Isak's imminent arrival means the Reds will have two top-quality signings at centre-forward this summer, having previously signed Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt. This is on top of adding £116 million man Florian Wirtz in midfield for the Reds, and defensive trio of Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, and Giovanni Leoni. Liverpool agree deal to sign Crystal Palace captain - ReportsLiverpool have reached an agreement with fellow Premier League outfit Crystal Palace over the transfer of centre-back Marc Guehi, as per reports. The Reds have pursued the England international for much of the summer and appear set to sign him in a move to bolster their backline. Fabrizio Romano reports that Guehi will now join Arne Slot's side for a reported fee of £35 million plus 10% sell-on clause from the Eagles. He has agreed to a five-year contract until 2030, and is in Merseyside to undergo his medicals ahead of signing with the Reds. Marc Guehi will join the Reds, having had just one year left on his contract at Selhurst Park. Ibrahima Konate suffered an injury for Liverpool in their win over Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, possibly causing the club to accelerate the transfer for Guehi.