Why didn’t Lionel Messi take penalty against Orlando City? Josef Martinez reveals magnanimous gesture from Inter Miami captain

Lionel Messi opted not to take the penalty for Inter Miami against Orlando City. Instead, he left it for fellow forward Josef Martinez. The former Atlanta United striker has now revealed how the Argentine legend handed over the responsibility for the spot-kick to him.

At the 48-minute mark, Benjamin Cremaschi managed to slip a pass into the Orlando box for Martinez, who was brought down by Antonio Carlos. This resulted in the referee awarding a penalty to Inter Miami. Despite some controversy surrounding the decision, VAR confirmed the call.

Rather than stepping up himself, Messi signaled to Martinez to take the penalty kick. The striker promptly obliged, confidently slotting the ball into the lower left corner of the net. According to The Athletic, spectators in the stadium were taken aback by the unexpected decision, as they were expecting Messi to seize the opportunity.

Speaking after the match, Josef Martinez revealed the interaction he had with Lionel Messi, stating that the legendary footballer offered him the chance to take the penalty. Martinez told Apple TV Espanyol that he asked Messi (via The Athletic):

"You don't want it?"

Lionel Messi responded with, "No, you take it." Martinez added:

"When there's a pen, you have to wait to see what the man says."

Messi's penalty record could also have influenced his decision. According to Transfermarkt (via The Athletic), Messi has missed 31 out of his 140 penalties, meaning he has scored only 78% of his penalties.

Lionel Messi shines as Inter Miami triumph over Orlando City

In a stunning performance, Lionel Messi showcased his quality as Inter Miami secured a 3-1 victory over Orlando City in the Leagues Cup. He has now propelled them to the round of 16 in this inaugural competition. The Argentine superstar wasted no time, finding the net early in the game with a stunning volley from Robert Taylor's precise lofted pass.

Orlando City fought back tenaciously, leveling the score with a goal from César Araujo. The first half became increasingly intense, with both Messi and Orlando's Kyle Smith earning yellow cards, setting the tone for a feisty encounter.

The turning point, however, came in the second half when Josef Martínez was fouled and converted the spot-kick to regain the lead for the home side. Messi once again exhibited his scoring prowess, netting his fifth goal since joining Inter Miami.

This time, he capitalized on a well-timed assist from Martinez, who delivered a skillful chip back into the six-yard box, allowing Messi to volley home yet another close-range strike.