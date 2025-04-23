“Why don’t you complain to UEFA” - Javier Tebas hits back at Barcelona boss Hansi Flick following La Liga complaint 

Javier Tebas has hit back at Hansi Flick after the Barcelona manager called out LaLiga's fixture schedule. The league's president claimed that there was no agenda against any side and the schedule was not helping or hurting any side.

Speaking to the media, Tebas stated that they were always open to discussion with any side interested in knowing the scheduling policy. He added that they do take into account the interest of all clubs and said via Barca Universal:

"This house is always open to explaining our scheduling policy. There is no discriminatory agenda. We manage an entire competition and we must take into account the interests of all clubs, not just one. It's not about helping or hurting any single team."

"Why is it always the national leagues that get the blame? Why don't you complain to UEFA? That's where the scheduling pressure comes from. Our goal is to make the league as competitive and attractive as possible for everyone, not just for one or two clubs."

Barcelona have complained about two fixtures in the last one month - once in March and one last week.

What did Hansi Flick say about Barcelona fixtures?

Hansi Flick was not happy with the fixture schedules last week. They faced Celta Vigo on Saturday (April 16) after facing Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on April 15. Flick believed that the league should have given them some rest after their UEFA Champions League match. He added that they could have played on Sunday night but were forced to play on Saturday and said via ESPN:

"Every league protects their clubs, especially when they play in the semifinals of the Champions League. It's unbelievable, we have no time to rest. For me, the guys responsible for that -- I want to discuss it with them ... I don't want to make excuses or complain. I'd like to see this guy who's responsible. I'm happy we're not playing on Sunday at 2 p.m against Valladolid."

"But why can't we play at 6 p.m like we normally do? Give me one reason. To me, it's a joke and it affects Spanish football. The rest of the teams in the European leagues benefit. I'm speechless because this situation is unbelievable. In the Bundesliga or Premier League, they take care of their clubs ... They [LaLiga] have no idea what this [arriving late] means for the players."

Barcelona are on top of the LaLiga table with just five matches left. They are seven points ahead but Real Madrid can cut the gap to four with a win over Getafe on Wednesday night.

