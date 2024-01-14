"Why not dream to win the four titles?" - Luis Suarez makes bold claim after joining Lionel Messi's MLS team Inter Miami

Luis Suarez has big aims with Inter Miami after joining Lionel Messi at DRV PNK Stadium.

The iconic Uruguayan frontman joined the Herons as a free agent earlier this month after leaving Brazilian outfit Gremio. The 36-year-old has reunited with former Barcelona teammates Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba at the MLS club.

Luis Suarez will hope to have a similar impact to the one Lionel Messi has had since arriving last summer. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner captained Inter Miami to their first major trophy (Leagues Cup) in August.

The Herons will look to defend their Leagues Cup crown when that tournament begins later this year. Gerardo Martino's men will also be participating in the MLS Cup, CONCACAF Champions Cup, and the US Open Cup.

Luis Suarez is adamant his new club can aim to win all four of those trophies. The Barca legend said (via GOAL):

"The best advice to give to the players is to dream and dream big. To dream that we want to win ... why not dream to win the four titles? It depends on us. We can speak about it, but we have to demonstrate it on the pitch with work, commitment, sacrifice."

The veteran forward has a glowing resume and could be the last piece of the puzzle for Martino in building an MLS powerhouse. He posted 195 goals and 113 assists in 283 games while at Barca, winning 13 major trophies with the La Liga giants.

David Beckham hails Luis Suarez's arrival at Inter Miami as he links back up with Lionel Messi

David Beckham (right) brought Lionel Messi (left) to Inter Miami last summer.

David Beckham is putting together a formidable squad at DRV PNK that possesses a strong Blaugrana contingent. Lionel Messi was the Manchester United legend's blockbuster signing, the biggest acquisition in MLS history.

Messi, 36, has already lit up the MLS with 11 goals and five assists in 14 games across competitions. Soon it will be Suarez's time to shine at DRV PNK.

Beckham was thrilled to get a deal over the line for the Uruguayan. He alluded to Suarez being reunited with his former Barca teammates (via Metro):

"We are delighted to have a player of Luis’ quality and passion for the game join our Club. He joins a squad that is inspiring the next generation and we look forward to seeing him take to the field with both former teammates and young players from our Academy."

Luis Suarez could make his debut for Inter Miami when they face El Salvador in a hybrid friendly on January 20. Fans will no doubt want to see him back in action alongside Messi.