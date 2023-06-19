England clash with North Macedonia in a Euro 2024 qualifier tonight (June 19) but the match is taking place at Old Trafford due to singer Harry Styles.

TalkSPORT reports that the Three Lions are playing their first international match at Manchester United's stadium because Wembley is not available. The national team's stadium is configured for a concert, not a football match.

Harry Styles has been holding concerts around the country and recently played four nights at Wembley. Hence, the pitch is still covered and not prepared for the Euro 2024 qualifier.

England last played at Old Trafford in 2007 when they beat Spain 1-0. Tonight, they face a North Macedonia side that they are massive favorites to beat.

Gareth Southgate's side have won all three of their opening Euro 2024 qualifiers. They beat Italy 2-1, Ukraine 2-0 and Malta 4-0. It has been an excellent start to the qualifying campaign for the Three Lions and they are top of Group C.

Meanwhile, North Macedonia are second bottom but have only played twice. They beat Malta 2-1 but are heading into tonight's game as underdogs. Many will be quick to recall how they shocked Italy 1-0 in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoff last year.

North Macedonia manager Blagoja Milevski praises England ahead of Euro 2024 qualifier

Milevski praises the Three Lions.

North Macedonia coach Blagoja Milevski has lauded England ahead of his side's clash with the Three Lions. He has admitted that Рисови Risovi need a miracle to get the better of Southgate's team. He said (via The Independent):

"We shouldn’t waste words talking about the quality of this England team. Individually or as a team, they are one of the best, have the best players in the world and showed their quality a few days ago."

England missed out on European glory in 2021 when they suffered defeat at Wembley to Italy on penalties in the final. However, the Three Lions have become one of world football's most exciting nations to watch under Southgate.

They are expected to have no problem in qualifying for next year's European Championships. Their squad is brimming with talent, including the likes of Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, and Marcus Rashford.

Southgate's men may just be among the favorites should they book their ticket to Germany next summer. However, their focus will be on getting the job done in qualifying as they look to take another step towards the competition tonight.

