Why did Frenkie de Jong reject Manchester United? Fresh report reveals private conversation involving Barcelona midfielder 

Manchester United great Dwight York has revealed why Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has revealed why he rejected a move to Old Trafford last summer. The Dutchman refused to join the Premier League giants because he was eager to see how Xavi's spell at Camp Nou would turn out.

De Jong was the subject of intense speculation during the summer transfer window. Barcelona needed to balance their books and Manchester United were in need of reinforcements in the middle of the park.

Frenkie de Jong explains why he turned down Manchester United's advances this summer

The midfielder was tipped to switch to Old Trafford and reunite with his former manager Erik Ten Hag, who was highly interested in snapping him up. In the end, he decided to stay put at Camp Nou, forcing the Premier League giants to look for signings elsewhere.

Former Red Devils forward York had the opportunity to catch up with the former Ajax man during the A-League All-Stars game in Australia. He questioned De Jon on the subject.

The Englishman recently detailed the outcome of their private conversation, saying (via Premier League Betting):

"I actually spoke to Frenkie de Jong when we played against him in the A-League All-Stars game in Australia. I have a little bit of insight, he wanted to see what Barcelona would become under the new guidance of Xavi and see how that panned out before he decided if he wanted to join Manchester United."

Although the move didn't materialize, York was convinced that the Barcelona midfielder would be a great fit for Ten Hag's system at Old Trafford. The Englishman explained that the Red Devils would've had more stability in the center if they had the Dutchman lining up alongside Casemiro.

Frenkie de Jong is wanted by Manchester United again but the 25-year-old is not looking to leave Barcelona.









He said:

"But there is a Dutch connection with Erik ten Hag, De Jong would be a great pick because he's an excellent player. He would be the player that would fit into that midfield next to Casemiro and give us a bit more stability. Manchester United would have a very solid core to the team if he was to join."

De Jong continues to be a vital asset to Barcelona under Xavi. The midfielder has played 32 games for the Catalan giants across all competitions this season, recording two goals and one assist.

Paul Parker urges Manchester United to return for Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong in the summer

After failing to sign Frenkie de Jong last year, former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has urged the Premier League giants to try again this summer. According to him, the Dutchman would improve the team significantly.

He said:

"I would love it if Manchester United signed De Jong. He is a different type of player than Casemiro and he is quite agile on the ball. He would fit perfectly in Ten Hag's midfield."

He added:

"He's a great footballer and he would make the team a lot better. De Jong would add a certain 'constancy' to the midfield and in possession, he could add a lot to this United."

The Red Devils, meanwhile, ended up signing Casemiro last summer and the Brazilian midfielder has been a revelation at Old Trafford.

