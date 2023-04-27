Why is Harry Maguire out of the Manchester United squad? Report details reason for the English star's absence against Tottenham

Harry Maguire is not part of Manchester United's squad to face Tottenham Hotspur after picking up an injury late in training (according to The Athletic). The Englishman joins Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez on the sidelines.

Erik ten Hag made a big decision and deployed Luke Shaw at centre-back along with Victor Lindelof. The move saw Diogo Dalot shift flanks and play as a left-back for the third time this season.

However, it is not all bad news for Manchester United as Bruno Fernandes starts the match for the Red Devils. The Portuguese star was doubtful for the game, and the Dutch manager said in a press conference before the match against Spurs:

"There are some unavailable — (Lisandro) Martinez, (Raphael) Varane. We have to see how Bruno Fernandes is, we don't know yet. He is a question mark."

"But I think for the rest, we are quite OK. It's more often that players, we protect them, prevention but it has to settle down. We have seen he played a full game and it happened in the first half. But tomorrow is quick, we have to see what is possible."

The match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United is crucial for both teams as they look to secure a top-4 finish to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Will Harry Maguire remain at Manchester United next season?

Harry Maguire is reportedly determined to remain at Manchester United and fight for his place in the starting XI.

The former Leicester City star was linked with a move away as Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have taken over the starting roles.

However, he has admitted that he wants to play more and said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Listen, I'm not going to stand here and say I love it, or that I like it. I don't. I want to play every game and I have done for the last eight years of my career. Also I have to respect the manager and his decisions and also respect how good the competition is at centre-back at this club. It is, and I believe that."

"Of course I want to play every game and I'm sure if you spoke to our centre-backs in their roles, they are all experienced and have played at the top level and will all be disappointed when sat on the bench. That is the same for me."

Manchester United blocked a loan move from Inter Milan for Maguire in the January transfer window (according to Mirror).

