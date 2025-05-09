“Why do I care what Manchester United think?” - Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou hits back after being asked about Europa League final

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has refused to indulge in a recent comment by Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim. The Red Devils have reached the Europa League final by defeating Athletic Bilbao 7-1 in the semifinal over two legs.

Amorim recently suggested that even winning the tournament may not salvage their season. Manchester United face Tottenham Hotspur in the final on May 21 at the San Mames.

Speaking recently, however, Portecoglou insisted that the trophy will be important for Spurs.

"I don't care. Why do I care what Man Utd think? Why is that relevant to me? Okay so, ask the Man Utd manager why he says that. Me? I've said this is important all along," said Postecoglou.

The Greek manager went on to outline why the Europa League was vital to Tottenham Hotspur, suggesting that the trophy could be a big boost to the team.

"To be fair, you know better than me. You've followed this club probably more than I have. What do you think a trophy would do for us? The question answers itself, it doesn't need me to," said Postecoglou.

He continued:

"But, you know what? What's happening right now is that people are fearing that, that it actually might happen. Because it might happen, let's see how we can tear it down somehow. Diminish it somehow by saying it's been a poor season or that we don't deserve this or we don't deserve that."

Spurs are currently 16th in the Premier League table, while Manchester United are a point ahead of them on 15th.

How many times have Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur faced each other this season?

Ruben Amorim

Manchester United have faced Tottenham Hotspur thrice this season, and have lost all three games. The two teams locked horns for the first time this season last September at Old Trafford in the Premier League, with Spurs winning the game 3-0.

They were pitted against each other next in the EFL Cup quarterfinals in London in December. That turned out to be more of a contest, with the Red Devils fighting valiantly before losing 4-3.

Manchester United faced Tottenham Hotspur for the third time in February in the league in London. Spurs beat them once again by a 1-0 scoreline.

Ange Postecoglou's team, as such, will be the favorites going into the Europa League final. Interestingly, Ruben Amorim's team is yet to face defeat in the tournament this season.

