"Why did I come here on a private jet?" - Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana left fuming as ex-Liverpool attacker consoles after Cameroon snub

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana was left fuming after he was left out of Cameroon's 1-1 draw with Guinea in their AFCON 2023 opener on Monday (January 15).

Onana made a 5000-mile dash to the Cote d'Ivoire capital of Yamoussoukro in his private jet immediately after United's 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham Hotspur a day earlier.

Despite inclement weather conditions delaying his arrival in Yamoussoukro, the 27-year-old still made it three hours before his team's opener only to be left out of the matchday squad by coach Rigobert Song, which incensed Onana.

Onana reportedly fumed in the direction of the Cameroon coaching team (as per GOAL) and had to be calmed down by former Liverpool player El Hadji Diouf:

“If I wasn't going to play or make the team, then why did I come here on a private jet?”

Fabrice Ondoa took up Cameroon's goalkeeping duties, while Devis Epassy and Simon Ngapandouetnbu made the bench.

It's pertinent to note that Onana doesn't have the best of relationships with Song, getting infamously sent home from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 27-year-old has come out of international retirement to feature in the AFCON. But it remains to be seen if he features in the Indomitable Lions' next game against Senegal on Friday (January 19).

What happened at 2022 FIFA World Cup with Cameroon and Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana?

Andre Onana has had a difficult debut season with Manchester United, keeping nine clean sheets in 30 games across competitions, conceding 47 goals.

The 27-year-old - then at Inter Milan - played Cameron's 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Switzerland - but was left out of their next game against Serbia by Song.

Following a reported clash with Song, Onana returned home, with no rapproachment in sight. The current Manchester United goalkeeper posted on social media about the feud (as per GOAL):

"I always behaved in a way to lead the team to success in a good manner. I have put all my efforts into finding solutions to a situation that a footballer often experiences, but there has been no will on the other side."

Fast forward 14 months, Onana will hope not to be in a similar situation as he looks to play some part in Cameroon's AFCON campaign.