"Why are they so inconsistent?" - Liverpool legend analyzes why Jurgen Klopp's side have suffered this season

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has analyzed what has gone wrong for his former club this season.

Jurgen Klopp's side have endured a difficult season and suffered their fourth Premier League defeat against Leeds United on Saturday at Anfield.

Crysencio Summerville scored a late winner for Jesse Marsch's side after first-half strikes from Rodrigo Moreno and Mohamed Salah kept the game tied at 1-1 until the 89th minute.

The former England striker believes Liverpool need to find more consistency, while out the injury problems Jurgen Klopp's side have faced this season.

In his column for The Mirror, Fowler wrote:

"The answer is complex, ­starting with the idea of ‘wrong’. There wasn’t much wrong with them in the two defeats of Manchester City when they deserved to win against the best team in the world.

"Not much wrong against Ajax or Rangers, and their form in ­the Champions League has been exemplary since that ­horrific opening defeat by Napoli.

"It’s all gone wrong in terms of consistency, especially in the Premier League, and that’s where it starts to get a bit more complicated.

Barry LFC O Sullivan @NotoriousLFC Klopp will leave Liverpool and have massive success elsewhere and enjoy it like he is entitled to do, a world class manager.



In the meantime Liverpool will still be owned by FSG and at that stage will be an absolute mess and a top 8 PL team at best. Klopp will leave Liverpool and have massive success elsewhere and enjoy it like he is entitled to do, a world class manager.In the meantime Liverpool will still be owned by FSG and at that stage will be an absolute mess and a top 8 PL team at best.

"Why are they so inconsistent? Well, undoubtedly injuries. They had 10 at the start of the season... and almost three months later, nine unavailable players against Ajax in ­midweek. That has effectively reduced Jurgen Klopp’s squad to less than 20 senior players to choose from at any one time.

"Look at how mad the ­schedule has been. The entire Champions League group stage crammed in by the first week in November. And a third of the Premier League season supposed to have been completed by the third week of October. That was simply too intense."

He also highlighted that due to injuries and demanding fixtures, Klopp has had to rely on a number of youngsters who are not yet up to the first-team level. He added:

"But there’s more to it than that. And I think there is an ­explanation in a couple of things Klopp said in his press conference before this ­weekend’s round of fixtures. One, that Liverpool will ­definitely be stronger after the World Cup.

"And second, that he has some youngsters of real promise who have got some real experience with plenty of game time ­because of the crazy schedules. I agree with both and I think the two things are linked.

"One is the potential Klopp spoke about – even if Nunez looks to be a starter these days for Uruguay. Harvey Elliott and Fabio ­Carvalho have had a lot of game time, but I don’t think they’re quite at that top international level yet, and the same can be said of Curtis Jones.

"And in a nutshell, there you have inconsistency explained. Young players are being asked to do a lot of the heavy lifting this season – Konate is still a novice too – and they are naturally inconsistent."

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher questions the Reds following their defeat to Leeds United

For two weeks in a row now, Liverpool have lost to clubs in the relegation zone. They lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest last week and have now been beaten 2-1 by Leeds United at Anfield.

This was their first Premier League home defeat in 30 games since being beaten 1-0 by Fulham back in March 2021.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Liverpool are closer to the relegation zone than the top four Liverpool are closer to the relegation zone than the top four 💀 https://t.co/Qu4q8QQ85f

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has blasted his former club following their defeat to Leeds. As quoted by Sky Sports, he said on Saturday Night Football:

"This isn't a blip for Liverpool, this is a serious problem. Klopp must be thinking, what else can I try now, different permutations, formations, personnel."

Poll : 0 votes