Why did Irina Shayk and Cristiano Ronaldo break up?

It has been seven years since Cristiano Ronaldo's seemingly amicable break-up with former girlfriend Irina Shayk, a Russian model and TV personality. The relationship between the two stars was well known, despite their efforts to keep a low profile. But why did the Manchester United star and the Russian supermodel break up?

As per Republic World, Cristiano and Irina began dating in 2009 after they reportedly crossed paths on the set of an Armani Exchange ad during their modeling campaigns for the Italian luxury brand.

The pair were reportedly spotted on another occasion later that year before the World Cup, when the Portuguese superstar took his Russian girlfriend on his yacht.

According to the outlet, the superstar couple were also engaged after Ronaldo proposed to Irina on Valentine's Day in 2011.

However, the potential marriage between the two celebrities clearly never went through as they split up in January 2015 after dating for five years.

Multiple theories and rumors surfaced over the cause of the break-up. Certain reports suggested that Irina wanted kids, while Ronaldo did not want any at the time. Others claim that they parted ways after the Russian model allegedly refused to attend Cristiano's mother's birthday party, which Irina has firmly denied (via The Sun).

Despite multiple rumors, there was no confirmation as to the real reason behind their break-up.

Following the break-up, Cristiano Ronaldo released a statement confirming the unfortunate news (via ESPN).

"After dating for five years, my relationship with Irina Shayk has come to an end. We believed it would be best for both of us to take this step now."

Did Cristiano Ronaldo and Irina Shayk have any kids?

The former couple never had any kids together.

Cristiano Ronaldo's first child, Cristiano Jr., was born shortly after he started dating Irina.

The Portuguese superstar then had twins Eva and Mateo in June 2017 via surrogacy. Cristiano also has two children with current girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

Irina started dating American actor Bradley Cooper shortly after her break-up with Cristiano Ronaldo in 2015. She had a daughter with the star actor in 2017 before splitting up two years later.

