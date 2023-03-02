Why did Jadon Sancho miss Manchester United’s FA Cup tie against West Ham? Erik ten Hag explains reason

Jadon Sancho missed Manchester United's FA Cup fifth-round home clash against West Ham United on Thursday, March 1, as a result of an illness, revealed Erik ten Hag. Sancho, who made a late substitute appearance against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final on February 26, was expected to start against the Hammers.

The winger, however, is not a part of the squad. Apart from the former Borussia Dortmund winger, Luke Shaw is another player missing from the squad. Shaw's absence is due to an injury.

Speaking ahead of the clash against West Ham, Ten Hag told MUTV (via Metro):

"It’s about using the squad and until this moment, we use everyone, They all have to be ready to play, so obviously we make six changes, but the rules and principles are the same. One is ill [Sancho], the other [Shaw] is a small injury, I hope it’s not too bad."

Sky Sports Football @SkyFootball



Bruno Fernandes - "Next time... next time" 🤣 Jadon Sancho - "Next time you pass?"Bruno Fernandes - "Next time... next time" 🤣 Jadon Sancho - "Next time you pass?" 😅Bruno Fernandes - "Next time... next time" 🤣 https://t.co/EWfo708tvB

The Dutch tactician added:

"We’ll have to see how it develops to Sunday, but he’s not available for tonight. We know we have good players in the squad and we can replace that."

The United No. 25 has scored five goals and has provided one assist in 21 matches across competitions for Manchester United so far this campaign.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has set the standards for Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho returned to action for Manchester United last month after a prolonged absence following the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. The attacker was working with Dutch coaches in the Netherlands on Ten Hag's direction.

Ten Hag, however, set an ultimatum for Sancho upon his return to the first team. He said (via GOAL):

"With Jadon, I know he can play as a No.10 as well, he can play as a winger, he can play as a No.10. But I think we mix it around often and that is what I like. But the position has to be occupied, it is about that. And players have to keep the discipline to do that, otherwise it is going to be a mess.”

belles @sanchoSZN if i speak i’m in big trouble. if i speak i’m in big trouble. https://t.co/eseKvtxTKa

While the attacker joined United as a highly touted prospect from the Bundesliga, he has failed to replicate the lofty standards he set for himself while playing for Dortmund. Since his arrival in 2021, the former Manchester City academy player has scored 10 goals and has provided four assists in 59 matches.

