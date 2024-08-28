"Why does this keep happening to us?" "Really unfair" - Fans react as Barcelona confirm star has torn his ACL in recent La Liga clash

Barcelona fans have reacted to the news that defensive midfielder Marc Bernal has torn his ACL in their recent La Liga clash. The Blaugrana bagged a 2-1 against Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday, August 27, at Estadio de Vallecas, but saw one of their most talented players pick up a potentially season-ending injury.

The 17-year-old Spaniard received a yellow card for a foul in the 90+4th minute and needed assistance walking off the pitch at the end of the match. Barcelona announced that tests conducted on Wednesday confirmed that Marc Bernal had ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and suffered an associated injury to the lateral meniscus. He will be undergoing surgical treatment in the upcoming coming days, as per the club statement.

Trending

Fans took to social media, flooding it with posts sharing their thoughts on Marc Bernal's injury. Some fans were disheartened by the young talent's current condition, while some wished him a speedy recovery.

Here are some reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan wrote:

"Why does this keep happening to us?"

Another added:

"Misses almost half season man, that's really unfair for these kids man."

"So sad for a player who'd started the season so brightly. All the best as he starts his recovery journey," chimed in another fan.

One account posted:

"I think he needs time to rest, he should spend good and long time trying to recover"

Another tweeted:

"This Barca team is so unfortunate man Good luck Marc ❤️"

"Come back stronger Marc Bernal❤️💪🏼," posted another.

One user wrote:

"They should stop over using young players, they never learn"

Another added:

"We hope injuries won't interfere with his promising career. Get well soon lad.🙏"

Marc Bernal had started all three La Liga games for the Blaugrana so far this season.

Barcelona reportedly identify two players to replace injured Marc Bernal

Barcelona have reportedly identified two of their academy players to replace Marc Bernal in the team this season. Journalist Jaume Marcet reported that Marc Casado and Pau Prim can be potential replacements for the injured 17-year-old.

Marc Casado has made six senior appearances for the Blaugrana, including one this season, while Pau Prim is yet to make his senior debut. The Catalan club also have an opportunity to make a new signing, with German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan's departure in August.

Following the victory against Rayo Vallecano, Barcelona are first on the La Liga table with nine points in three matches. The Blaugrana will face Real Valladolid in their next league fixture on Saturday, August 31, at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback