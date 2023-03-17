Why was Kim Kardashian at Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon? Reason behind unusual Emirates visit revealed

Renowned American socialite Kim Kardashian watched from the stands as Arsenal took on Sporting CP in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night (17 March).

Arsenal welcomed Sporting CP to the Emirates Stadium for the second leg of their Europa League Round-of-16 clash on Thursday. After playing out a 2-2 draw in the first leg in Lisbon, the north Londoners needed a win to progress to the quarter-finals. Unfortunately, for the Emirates faithful, Mikel Arteta’s side fell short, losing 5-3 on penalties after being held to a 1-1 draw at the end of 120 minutes.

Kim Kardashian watched the drama unfold live from the Emirates Stadium, but reportedly not just as a fan. According to beIN SPORTS, Kim Kardashian’s unusual visit to the Emirates Stadium was due to a documentary she is currently filming.

Her son, Saint, was also in attendance, cheering the hosts on while wearing their home kit. He was also pictured posing in the Gunners’ third kit for the 2022-23 season on his birthday in January.

afcstuff @afcstuff Kim Kardashian on Instagram story, of her son, Saint West, donning a Katie McCabe jersey, cheering for Bukayo Saka as he takes his penalty during the shootout against Sporting CP tonight. #afc Kim Kardashian on Instagram story, of her son, Saint West, donning a Katie McCabe jersey, cheering for Bukayo Saka as he takes his penalty during the shootout against Sporting CP tonight. #afc https://t.co/9ze5QefoCJ

The businesswoman also uploaded an Instagram story where her son Saint is seen cheering for Bukayo Saka as he takes his penalty kick.

Skipper Martin Odegaard urges Arsenal to forge ahead after shock Europa League exit

The Premier League leaders failed to live up to their billing in the Europa League last night, which led to their premature exit from the tournament. They missed three big chances, were caught offside five times and lacked the cohesion that has helped them dominate the Premier League.

Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard spoke to the club’s website after the elimination. The Norwegian urged his teammates to look ahead and concentrate on maintaining their lead in the Premier League.

The former Real Madrid man said:

“It’s done now, we can’t think too much about it, we have to move forward and we have a new game on Sunday and we just have to be ready for that one now.”

The Gunners currently have a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City after 27 rounds of fixtures. They will host Crystal Palace in their 28th Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium this weekend.

