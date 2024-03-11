Why didn't Lionel Messi play against Montreal? Inter Miami coach Tata Martino gives interesting response

Inter Miami coach Tata Martino confirmed that he had planned to rest Lionel Messi for their MLS game against CF Montreal on Sunday, March 10, beforehand. Miami lost the match 3-2 with the Argentine superstar not part of the squad.

Speaking to the media after the match, Martino revealed that he had conveyed his decision to Messi before their CONCACAF Champions Cup Round-of-16 game against Nashville on Thursday, which finished 2-2 with the Argentine scoring once. He said (via MLS Soccer):

"We spoke it over about a week ago and we agreed that this would be the game for him [Lionel Messi] to rest. Regardless of what happened [last week] in Nashville, we agreed that he should rest this game."

Martino also opened up on the defeat against Montreal. Notably, this was Inter Miami's first defeat of the season. He added:

"I thought we deserved to win the game. What concerns me is that we are a team that doesn't defend with intensity in the important moments, be they in transition or on set pieces. We did not have a good start. The first 10 to 15 minutes were poor, and the truth is our opponent got two easy goals. It was a game we could have won and had enough (talent) to win."

Despite the loss, Inter Miami remain at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference as they have played one match more than others in the league.

Lionel Messi was proud of Inter Miami's performance against Orlando City

Inter Miami demolished Orlando City SC 5-0 earlier this season with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez getting a brace each. The duo were on top of their game and the League Cup winners got another through Robert Taylor.

Messi spoke about the performance and said (via official MLS website):

"It was a complete performance because we played a great game. We knew we had to come out with a lot of intensity today because Orlando demand it – a lot of bodies crashing, waiting in the back for the counter. We were lucky to get the first goal, and that changed the whole game. After that we found spaces, we were able to play with more ease and it turned into a different type of game than we were expecting."

Lionel Mess's Inter Miami host Nashville SC in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup last-16 match at the Chase Stadium in the midweek before facing DC United in the league on Saturday.