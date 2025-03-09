Why were Liverpool allowed to make 6 substitutions in their 3-1 win vs Southampton?

Many were left scratching their heads after Liverpool made their sixth substitution in their 3-1 win over Southampton, seemingly going over the permitted number of five. The Reds went 16 points clear atop the standings after their win at home, condemning the Saints to a fifth successive defeat.

Southampton were forced into an early change when Jan Bednarek had to be replaced by Armel Bella-Kotchap in a concussion substitution. When a concussion occurs, a team is permitted to make six changes, and in the spirit of fairness, the same opportunity is afforded their opponents.

With Arne Slot up in the stands, the Reds sent on Jarell Quansah in place of Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 89th minute, just after Mohamed Salah put them 3-1 up. Sensing a costly mistake, the Egyptian forward frantically tried to stop the substitution before receiving confirmation that his side had committed no errors.

John Heitinga and the Liverpool staff had earlier introduced the trio of Alexis Mac Allister, Andrew Robertson, and Harvey Elliott at half-time. Afterwards, they sent on Diogo Jota after 68 minutes and Wataru Endo in the 81st minute. Quansah's substitution was part of their bid to tighten things up at the back to avoid a nervy finale.

Southampton manager Ivan Juric had the luxury of sending on five players after Bella-Kotchap in the first half. The quintet of Yukinari Sugawara, Joe Aribo, Adam Lallana, Paul Onuachu, and Cameron Archer made their way to the pitch at various points in the second period.

Liverpool take step towards Premier League title with win over Southampton

Liverpool have taken another step towards winning the Premier League following their 3-1 win over strugglers Southampton at Anfield (March 8). The Reds opened up a 16-point gap over second-place Arsenal, who face Manchester United on Sunday.

Southampton took a shock lead at Anfield through Will Smallbone on the stroke of half-time to send his side into the break with a lead. Liverpool needed just six second half minutes to equalize through striker Darwin Nunez.

The impressive Nunez won a penalty off goalscorer Smallbone, which was converted by red-hot forward Mohamed Salah only four minutes later to give his side the lead at home. Salah once again converted a penalty following a handball from Yukinari Sugawara to round off the scoring in the 88th minute, helping his side claim an important win.

Arne Slot's side need to win just six more games to win the 2024-25 Premier League title, provided Arsenal continue to win their own games.

