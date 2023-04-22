Why did Liverpool name unchanged line-up for Nottingham Forest clash? Jurgen Klopp explains 

Jurgen Klopp has explained that Liverpool's impressive display against Leeds United is why he named an unchanged lineup against Nottingham Forest.

The Reds beat Leeds 6-1 at Anfield in the Premier League on Monday (April 17) at Elland Road. The German tactician named a strong starting XI to take on the Tricky Trees in the Premier League on Saturday (April 22).

Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz were left out of the starting XI, while Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota started up front. Curtis Jones also retained his place in midfield, starting alongside Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

Ahead of the game against Forest, Klopp said, via This Is Anfield:

"The performance (against Leeds) obviously gave some good reasons to stick with the lineup. Then the training week was, again, a good one, to be honest. A lot of players showed me they want to start as well, but we will have to make changes now in the next few games.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager added:

"We have five in two weeks and that’s clear. But for this game, we thought we’d start (with the same team) again and can make really good changes (from the bench), so that’s fine."

A win against Forest will boost Klopp and Co.'s tally to 50 points from 31 games - just three points away from fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. If the Reds don't make the top four, finishing in fifth will give them a chance to play the UEFA Europa League next season.

Jude Bellingham still wants to sign for Liverpool

Former Reds midfielder Jason McAteer has told Jurgen Klopp that Jude Bellingham could still harbor a desire to join the Reds.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Merseyside giants are averse to spending £130 million on the Borussia Dortmund midfielder. They believe that the money could be better spent on signing more players to increase the squad's strength.

McAteer, nevertheless, reckons the 19-year-old could be sold on the idea of returning to England and joining Liverpool, telling beIN Sports:

"I think he (Bellingham) wants to go to Liverpool. I think that's his preferred club. But the size of the surgery that's needed, you can't warrant spending that much money. Liverpool work on a sustainable model that's worked for the last five years."

The Reds could need to sign more than one midfielder this summer considering Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita could leave as free agents. Fabinho could also use more competition in the No. 6 role, while the Reds could use an upgrade on Jordan Henderson.

