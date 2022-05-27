Why has Liverpool's Mohamed Salah talked about 'revenge' ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid? 

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has come under the spotlight in the build-up to their Champions League clash against Real Madrid. The two teams will lock horns in what is a replay of the 2018 UCL final from Kyiv, which Liverpool lost.

The Egypt international has been talking about 'revenge' and appears to be the most eager of the Reds players to perform on the field.

Although since that 3-1 loss against Los Blancos, Liverpool have already won the Champions League once in 2019, the scars are still fresh for Salah. In his very first season at Anfield, the Egypt international took the Premier League by storm, scoring 32 goals in 36 appearances and winning the golden boot in the process.

Coming into the 2018 final, the Reds forward's goal tally stood at 44 goals across all competitions, and all eyes were on him as nothing short of spectacular was expected. However, in the 30th minute, Salah had to be substituted after he fell victim to Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos' 'dark arts'.

The Spaniard escaped without a booking, while the Liverpool forward came off the field teary-eyed with a shoulder injury. Jurgen Klopp and his men had a night to forget as three second-half goals by Los Blancos condemned them to a 3-1 defeat.

An inspired Gareth Bale's brilliance and goalkeeping blunder by Liverpool shot-stopper Loris Karius gifted Real Madrid their 13th Champions League title. Salah was hurt and could only watch the action unfold in front of him, his team were in desperate need of him, but he couldn't help them.

Well, until now. The Egyptian has his shot at redemption and avenging himself, and he's been very vocal about his feelings since day one.

Liverpool's Salah defines the shoulder injury against Real Madrid as the 'worst moment' of his career

After Liverpool qualified for the final against Villarreal in the semi-final, the 29-year old expressed his preference for opponents to BT Sport and said:

"If you ask me personally, I want to play Madrid, because we lost in the final against them."

The gods above must have been smiling as wide a grin as Salah's, for they granted his wish. Real Madrid pulled off an unbelievable victory against Manchester City in their semi-final, having been behind for 89 minutes in the second-leg.

Carlo Ancelotti's men were still celebrating at the Santiago Bernabeu, while a brutally honest Salah stirred the air with passion, emotion and purpose with a six-word tweet. It read:

"We have a score to settle."

Speaking to the media before the Champions League final, the Egyptian recalled his injury from Kyiv and defined the moment as his worst. He said:

"That was the worst moment in my career. I was really, really down in that time. I was like: 'We cannot lose this way.' I never felt that feeling before in football, especially the first Champions League (final) for all of us."

So then the big moment is right around the corner for Salah, having been outspoken about his feelings for this clash. The onus is on him to produce a performance worth remembering and being proud of. From what we have seen so far, you may bury Real Madrid, but they are never truly dead.

Oh Mo, we hope your words do not come back to bite you!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nived Zenith