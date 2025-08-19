Why did Liverpool winger Ben Doak change his name after Bournemouth transfer? Reason revealed

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Aug 19, 2025 09:57 GMT
Ben Gannon Doak has left Liverpool to join Bournemouth this summer
Ben Gannon Doak has left Liverpool to join Bournemouth this summer

Former Liverpool star Ben Doak has completed a move to Bournemouth on a permanent basis, and has changed his name at the same time. The Scotland international became the latest player to leave Anfield, ending his three-year stint with the reigning Premier League champions.

Bournemouth paid £20 million plus a further £5 million in add-ons to secure the signature of the 19-year-old winger, who now wishes to be known as Ben Gannon Doak. The reason behind this change of name is that the former Celtic man wishes for both of his parents' names to be reflected as his identity, as per SportBible.

Gannon Doak joined Liverpool as a 16-year-old in 2022, with the Reds paying a reported £600,000 for his signature. He made ten senior appearances in two seasons at the club before heading out to join Middlesbrough on a season-long loan last summer. While with Boro, the winger scored three goals and provided seven assists, showing enough to convince Bournemouth to sign him.

Bournemouth have signed Gannon Doak as a direct replacement for Dango Ouattara, who has left the club and joined fellow Premier League side Brentford. Having stayed fit by featuring for Liverpool during pre-season, the teenager is in line to debut for the Cherries when they take on Wolves on Saturday in the Premier League.

Arne Slot's side have managed to shift several fringe players this summer, earning a handsome amount of money from the sales. The likes of Jarrel Quansah, Caoimhin Kelleher, Tyler Morton, and Nat Phillips have been sold, as have Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool star makes transfer U-turn after PL opener: Reports

Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa has informed the club of his desire to remain at Anfield this season, as per reports. The Italy international scored his first Premier League goal for the Reds in their 4-2 win over Bournemouth on opening night, a year after signing for the club.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Chiesa and his agents have been in contact with the Reds to clarify that the 27-year-old will not look to leave this summer. He had been linked with a return to his native Italy earlier this summer after a difficult first season at Anfield.

Liverpool's sale of Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich means that Chiesa is expected to be handed a bigger role this season, and he responded with a goal against Bournemouth. The former Juventus man made just 14 appearances across all competitions for the Reds last season and will hope to stay fit and available this term.

Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

Twitter icon

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

