“Why does he look 40”, “Thinks he is Cucurella” – Fans in disarray as Liverpool superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold flaunts new hairstyle

Fans on Twitter were left stunned by Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold's new hairstyle as he posed alongside England teammate Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham and Alexander-Arnold were together in the England national team camp for their UEFA EURO qualifiers. The Three Lions beat Malta 4-0 before dispatching North Macedonia 7-0 at Old Trafford.

In a picture on social media, Alexander-Arnold ditched his familiar dreads and donned a new style with braids. Fans reacted, with one of them writing on Twitter:

"Why does he look 40."

Another fan compared him to Chelsea full-back Marc Cucurella:

"He thinks he is Cucurella."

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter as the Liverpool star showed off his new hairstyle:

Lucas Allen @lucas_allen07 @TheAnfieldTalk Hated the last one, hate this one. Don’t think dreads/braids suit him at all. @TheAnfieldTalk Hated the last one, hate this one. Don’t think dreads/braids suit him at all.

R @R22LFC



Gonna get violated in his ig comments again @TheAnfieldTalk The braids are backGonna get violated in his ig comments again @TheAnfieldTalk The braids are back 😭😭😭😭Gonna get violated in his ig comments again 😭😭😭😭

England manager Gareth Southgate showered high praise on Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold

In England's recent international fixtures, Trent Alexander-Arnold played in a midfield trio alongside Declan Rice and Liverpool' teammate Jordan Henderson. The player has often been criticized for his defensive vulnerability as a full-back, and the new role takes some of that defensive pressure off him.

Alexander-Arnold scored against Malta and provided an assist for Bukayo Saka against North Macedonia. Speaking about his performances, Gareth Southgate told BBC Radio 5 after the most recent game at Old Trafford:

“The other night he just had to tag the pivot really and he did that well. Tonight he had to make a lot of decisions and he did it almost immaculately. He regained a lot of balls. His pressing was good, so for me, he has got everything to play in there."

Southgate added:

"I didn’t even think twice about starting him in there. It might give us something completely different. The vision and the passing range and the connection with Bukayo for his second goal."

Alexander-Arnold undoubtedly possesses an incredible passing range and could become a key player for the Three Lions in midfield. It will be interesting to see if Gareth Southgate sticks with the formation for England's matches against more challenging opposition.

Poll : 0 votes