Why have Manchester United been charged by the FA? Official statement reveals details after handball incident against Fulham

Manchester United have been charged by the FA for surrounding referee Chris Kavanagh during a tense FA Cup quarterfinal win over Fulham on March 19.

The Red Devils sealed a comeback win courtesy of goals from Bruno Fernandes (2) and Marcel Sabitzer. However, the game was marred by a 30-second red card frenzy. Fulham coach Marco Silva, winger Willian and striker Aleksandar Mitrovic were all sent off.

The three sending-offs occurred after Willian had handled Jadon Sancho's shot on goal. Several Manchester United players circled Kavanagh to argue about what they had seen. The referee was advised to look at the incident on a pitchside monitor. He initially didn't see the handball and subsequently gave Willian his marching orders.

However, United seemingly overstepped the mark with their remonstrations to Kavanagh. The FA have charged the Red Devils for their players' actions in the heated battle at Old Trafford. A statement released by the FA reads:

"Manchester United FC has been charged after its players surrounded a match official during the 71st minute of The FA Cup tie against Fulham FC on Sunday, 19 March."

They continued:

"It's alleged that Manchester United FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or do not behave in a way which is improper. Manchester United FC has until Monday 27 March to respond."

Fulham duo Silva and Mitrovic were also charged for their behavior in the fixture against United. The Cottagers boss encroached on Kavanagh as he rewatched Willian's handball incident on the pitchside monitor. He is also alleged to have used abusive and insulting words towards the referee and the fourth official.

Meanwhile, Mitrovic's charge and sending-off stemmed from his aggressive actions towards Kavanagh. The Serbian striker pushed the official and is alleged to have used abusive language. Fulham are also charged with failing to control their players.

Manchester United's Scott McTominay tipped to join Newcastle United

Scott McTominay's United future is in doubt.

Scott McTominay has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford following the arrival of Casemiro from Real Madrid last summer. The Scot has started 13 of 32 games across competitions, with three goal contributions.

Speculation has grown over his future, with a potential move to Newcastle being touted. Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy thinks he would be a great signing for the high-flying Magpies. He told talkSPORT:

“I like him a lot. I actually think he gets a bit of unfair criticism. But the way Eddie [Howe] plays and the way Newcastle play is perfect. Super athletic, box-to-box, really hardworking. He’s good at spotting danger, decent with the ball."

Eddie Howe's side are reportedly interested in McTominay. However, they are not willing to meet the Red Devils' £40 million valuation of the midfielder.

