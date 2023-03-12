Why are Manchester United players wearing black armbands for their Premier League clash against Southampton?

Manchester United paid a stirring tribute to one of their most loyal supporters, Ian Stirling, as they took on Southampton at Old Trafford on March 12. The Red Devils donned black armbands in memory of the lifelong fan, who recently passed away at the age of 57.

Stirling's dedication to the club was unwavering. He served as an independent support liaison officer with the Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) for a number of years. His tragic demise has sent shockwaves through the club, with an outpouring of heartfelt tributes in honor of his legacy.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug A wreath was laid in the seat of Ian Stirling. #MUFC A wreath was laid in the seat of Ian Stirling. ❤️ A wreath was laid in the seat of Ian Stirling. 🙏 #MUFC https://t.co/JeA65DjTAq

Despite his outspoken stance on the Glazer family's ownership of United, Stirling remained an ardent supporter until the very end. He was forced to relinquish his role at the trust due to an ongoing illness earlier this month.

As the players took to the pitch, the club issued a statement expressing their condolences to Stirling's family and friends. They sent their very best wishes during this difficult time (via Express):

“Everyone at Manchester United is deeply saddened by the passing of respected fan representative, Ian Stirling. Ian was a passionate & fearless champion of fan interests, and a cherished friend to countless Reds. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this incredibly sad time.”

centredevils. @centredevils Official: #mufc players will wear black armbands today as a tribute to long-time fan and M.U.S.T Independent Supporter Liaison Officer Ian Stirling, who has passed at the age of 57. Official: #mufc players will wear black armbands today as a tribute to long-time fan and M.U.S.T Independent Supporter Liaison Officer Ian Stirling, who has passed at the age of 57. https://t.co/T7TwpgnwQN

United's CEO Richard Arnold released another statement:

“This is truly devastating news for all of us at the club who knew and worked with Ian. He was a towering figure within our fan community, loved & respected in equal measure. Ian was a relentless and unflinching advocate for the interests of fans, particularly match-goers, and we highly-valued the plain-speaking advice he provided."

The statement further read:

"We send our sincere condolences to his wife, Lynn, daughter Lucy, and other loved ones. The best tribute we can pay to Ian is to continue strengthening the club’s commitment to fan engagement via the Fans’ Advisory Board and Fans’ Forum, and preserving the lines of communication and advocacy which he opened in his role as Independent Supporter Liaison Officer.”

Today, Manchester United are united in grief as they honor one of their own.

Manchester United Supporters Trust pay tribute to Ian Stirling

The Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) released a statement regarding Stirling, paying tribute to the energy and lifelong support of a truly loyal fan:

“Everyone at MUST is heartbroken at the news that Ian Stirling, our much loved friend and colleague, has passed away. Ian was a truly great man. Warm, compassionate, generous and funny. As his closest friends and family will confirm, no-one enjoyed a joke more than Ian, and there are few in our fanbase who have inspired such widespread affection and respect."

It further read:

“For many years he has been at the heart of championing fans' interests. He served as our Independent Supporter Liaison Officer directly helping countless fans in their dealings with the Club and other football authorities but his reach went far beyond that. He also served as our representative on the Fans Forum, making the supporters' case firmly and consistently."

The statement further acknowledged Stirling's contribution to the board, as it read:

“His stature with the club was such that in latter years he was asked to join the Fans Advisory Board where he spoke truth to power representing the interests of fans and our football club at the highest levels. It really is impossible to think of another United supporter who has done so much for his fellow fans.”

Manchester United will next face Real Betis away in the second leg of the Europa League Round of 16 on March 16 with the tie currently at 2-2.

