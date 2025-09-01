Why did Marc Guehi's move to Liverpool break down? Reliable journalist details reason for breakdown in transfer

Renowned journalist David Ornstein has broken the news of Marc Guehi's move to Liverpool collapsing this summer. The defender is set to stay at Crystal Palace despite strong transfer rumors linking him to the Reds.

Ahead of deadline day, reports claimed that Marc Guehi had agreed personal terms with Liverpool for a five-year contract valid until 2030. Crystal Palace had also reportedly agreed to the deal, with a £35 million contract in place. Guehi also completed part of his medical tests, despite Crystal Palace coach Oliver Glasner being vehemently against his sale until a replacement is found all summer.

According to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, Liverpool's deal to sign Marc Guehi has collapsed on deadline day. The main reason behind the deal not going through was Crystal Palace not being able to sign a suitable replacement for the centre-back. Glasner did not intend to let Guehi leave without having a replacement, leading to the Reds losing out on his services despite agreeing on terms.

The report also highlights that Crystal Palace had two clear replacements in mind for Marc Guehi. Their main target was Igor Julio, who chose to sign for West Ham United over Palace. However, the club signed Toulouse defender Jaydee Canvot, but Glasner was not convinced of him being a strong replacement. Therefore, Guehi's transfer was blocked as Palace wanted at least two options in his place.

Marc Guehi's contract at Crystal Palace is set to expire in 2026. If he does not sign a new deal, he could have the option of joining Liverpool or any other club for free next summer.

Crystal Palace coach makes feelings clear about Marc Guehi's future ahead of Liverpool move collapsing

In his post-match press conference last week, Crystal Palace coach Oliver Glasner reiterated his stance on Marc Guehi staying at the club despite Liverpool interest. His comments came after Guehi scored in Palace's 3-0 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

"We had a meeting in March where we talked about the situation so again we know how the situation is and we have an agreement that we could sell Marc if we have the right replacement in. We wanted to have this replacement at the beginning of the pre-season to be independent from this situation. That was on July 9 (the season started), it’s August 31 and there is no replacement in the building so it’s clear one part of the agreement is not fulfilled that means we can’t sell Marc," Glasner said.

He continued:

"I know if we don’t sell Marc, he will accept it. He loves the club and team, he feels the appreciation and we feel the same from his side. That’s why I have to say we need to keep him."

Despite the Marc Guehi deal falling apart, Liverpool had an eventful summer transfer window, bringing in big names like Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak. The Reds will gear up to compete for the Premier League title once again with a strong squad in place.

