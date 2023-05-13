Why is Marcus Rashford not in the Manchester United squad?

Marcus Rashford is not in the Manchester United squad to face Wolverhampton Wanderers after picking up an injury, according to Rob Dawson of ESPN. Anthony Martial is leading the line for the Red Devils in the Englishman's absence.

Rashford has been in spectacular form for Erik ten Hag's side so far this season. He has scored 29 goals and provided 11 assists in 53 matches across competitions this term.

Hence, his absence is a big blow for the team. Martial, meanwhile, has had an injury-plagued campaign. He has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 25 matches across competitions this term.

Whether the Frenchman can lead Manchester United over the line against Wolves remains to be seen. United are currently fourth in the Premier League table with 63 points from 34 matches.

They enter the clash against Wolves on the back of two back-to-back away defeats against Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United. It will be interesting to see whether returning to home turf can help Ten Hag's side regain their form.

David De Gea starts in goal for the Red Devils. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, and Luke Shaw are the four defenders. Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Bruno Fernandes are in midfield. Antony and Jadon Sancho start in attack alongside Martial.

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka spoke about finishing in the top-four

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United missed out on the UEFA Champions League this season after not being able to manage a top-four finish last season. However, they are on course to finish this season in the top four.

Recent slip-ups, though, have planted doubts in the minds of fans about the team. Wan-Bissaka, however, claimed that the team is focused and understands the importance of finishing the season strongly.

He said (via United's website):

"No team in the Premier League is easy to play against, but, for us, we just need to stick together and keep the right mindset going forward. I think we’re heading in the right direction, but we just need to take each game step-by-step to reach our goal, which is finishing in the top four."

United can seal a place in the top four by winning three of their remaining four games. A win against Wolves would be a good start for the team.

Poll : 0 votes