Why did Marcus Rashford pull out of England duty ahead of European qualifiers? Manchester United release statement

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been forced to withdraw from England's squad for their upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. The Red Devils attacker was announced as part of Gareth Southgate's 25-man squad last week.

However, Rashford picked up a knock in Erik ten Hag's side's 3-1 win over Fulham in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Sunday (March 19). He required treatment after a collision with Aleksandr Mitrovic in the build-up to the Serbian striker's opener.

The club's website has confirmed that Rashford has withdrawn from England's squad. The statement reads:

"Rashford misses England's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy, in Naples, on Thursday (March 23) and at home to Ukraine on Sunday (March 26)."

Manchester United fans will be fretting over the extent of Rashford's injury, as he has been in spectacular form this season, bagging 27 goals in 44 games across competitions. He also netted his 30th goal of the season for club and country in United's 1-0 win over Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League second leg on Thursday (March 16).

The Red Devils frontman featured five times at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with England, scoring thrice. He would have been expected to play a key part in the Three Lions' clashes with Italy and Ukraine. Instead, his Manchester United teammates Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw will be part of Southgate's squad.

Robin van Persie explains connection between Manchester United's Rashford and Bruno Fernandes

The duo have been in great form for United this season.

Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes have been instrumental for Manchester United this season. Apart from his 27 goals, Rashford has nine assists, while Fernandes has ten goals and 12 assists in 44 games across competitions.

Red Devils legend Van Persie has spoken highly of the connection the United duo has. Explained its importance to Ten Hag's side and how the Dutch coach has put emphasis on the duo's link-up, Van Persie told BT Sport:

“Yes, you have to find out where the connections are. Once you feel that players have a connection with each other, you can improve it."

Van Persie added that the attacking duo will likely be partnered together in training:

“Not by focussing every day on it but by simply putting them together in (training) drills and showing them video clips of how they can benefit from each other.”

Fernandes was on the scoresheet twice as United beat Fulham to advance to the FA Cup semifinals. Clearly, Ten Hag has pinpointed his connection with the English striker as a massive part of his game plan.

