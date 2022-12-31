Why is Marcus Rashford not starting? Erik ten Hag confirms Man Utd superstar is dropped to the bench for "internal disciplinary" reasons

Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Marcus Rashford has been dropped to the bench against Wolverhampton Wanderers for disciplinary reasons.

The Red Devils face Wolves at Molineaux Stadium today (December 31), looking to continue their pursuit of a top-four finish.

Marcus Rashford has been in fine form this season, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists in 21 appearances across competitions.

He enjoyed a superb 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign, scoring three goals in five appearances as England bowed out in the quarterfinals.

However, the English forward was surprisingly named on the bench for the game against Julen Lopetegui's side.

Ten Hag has confirmed that Marcus Rashford is not starting due to "internal disciplinary reasons", per BBC Sport.

While there was no further elaboration on the situation, the Dutch coach stated that it was "our rules."

Rashford has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain during the summer, and the club's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi confirmed their interest in early December.

Man Utd triggered the one-year extension clause in the forward's contract, keeping him tied to Old Trafford until 2024.

Ten Hag is a stickler for discipline, having dealt with the controversy surrounding Man Utd legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese forward refused to come on as a substitute in United's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in October.

Ronaldo then stormed down the Old Trafford tunnel, and Ten Hag consulted with Red Devils officials before slapping a one-game ban on the striker.

Team lineups for Man Utd's clash with Wolves as Marcus Rashford is dropped to the bench

Man Utd name strong side for their encounter with Wolves.

Man Utd have named David de Gea in goal, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, and Tyrell Malacia in defense.

Shaw continues to play in an unfamiliar centre-back role due to Lisandro Martinez only just returning from the 2022 FIFA World Cup and post-tournament celebrations.

Casemiro continues in midfield alongside Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes.

Antony is chosen in attack and joined by teenager Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Martial.

A win for United takes them two points ahead of Tottenham into fourth until Antonio Conte's men face Aston Villa tomorrow (January 1).

Meanwhile, Wolves have selected Jose Sa in goal. Nelson Semedo, Nathan Collins, Max Kilman, and Hugo Bueno are in defense.

Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves, and Joao Moutinho are selected in midfield.

Hwang Hee-Chan, Daniel Podence, and Diego Costa are in attack.

