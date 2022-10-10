“Why not?” – Ben White offers confident response after being asked about Arsenal’s title chances following Liverpool win

Arsenal defender Ben White is confident of the Gunners' title prospects this season after an emphatic 3-2 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday (10 October).

It took a matter of seconds for the north London outfit to open the scoring as Gabriel Martinelli found the back of the net in the first minute. However, Darwin Nunez quickly equalized for the Reds after converting an assist provided by Luis Diaz.

Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto Arsenal had 46 touches in Liverpool's box today - more than they had in the previous 5 PL meetings combined (44)



Liverpool have only allowed their opponents more touches in their box in 1 previous PL game under Klopp - 48 v Man City, November 2019 Arsenal had 46 touches in Liverpool's box today - more than they had in the previous 5 PL meetings combined (44)Liverpool have only allowed their opponents more touches in their box in 1 previous PL game under Klopp - 48 v Man City, November 2019 https://t.co/nDPN48h4vN

Bukayo Saka then put the Gunners in front with a goal in stoppage time in the first half.

Roberto Firmino managed to bring Liverpool level once again early in the second half after coming off the bench. However, his efforts were in vain after Saka converted a penalty in the 76th minute, securing all three points for Arsenal.

Following the scintillating encounter, White was asked about Arsenal's title chances this term. He said (via The Mirror):

"The way we're going, we're doing well. Game by game - why not?"

Praising the north London outfit's current squad, the Englishman added:

"I think this squad is fantastic. I don't think there's anyone getting ahead of themselves. You can see that in the training we do during the week. It's game by game, we're not looking too far ahead."

Arsenal's victory over Liverpool has catapulted them back to the top of the Premier League table, with Manchester City falling to second place. The Gunners have won eight of their nine league fixtures and have victories over the Reds as well as London rivals Tottenham Hotspur under their belt.

This makes the title race an exciting prospect with the Gunners emerging as strong contenders this season.

Mikel Arteta comments on Arsenal's title prospects this season

The Gunners head coach has shared his thoughts on his side's title prospects this campaign. In a post-match press conference, the Spaniard spoke about what is possible for his team this season. He said (per the club's official website):

"At the moment, enjoy where we are and again have even more determination to believe that we can play at that level, only when we go at that rhythm and play with courage that we played the second half and go step by step."

Speaking about whether the north London outfit are in the title race, he added:

"I don’t know from me, I’m really happy where we are, and let’s try to continue to be there."

B/R Football @brfootball Mikel Arteta was every Arsenal fan after beating Liverpool 🗣️ Mikel Arteta was every Arsenal fan after beating Liverpool 🗣️ https://t.co/r08jgXmfHK

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far