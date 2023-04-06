“Why not?” - Carlo Ancelotti talks up Karim Benzema’s Ballon d’Or hopes after hattrick in Barcelona 0-4 Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti believes Karim Benzema can win the Ballon d'Or this season following their 4-0 hammering of Barcelona on Wednesday, April 6.

Los Blancos beat the Blaugrana at the Spotify Camp Nou in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. They progressed to the final with a 4-1 aggregate scoreline and will now face Osasuna.

Benzema scored a hat-trick in the second half to secure a comfortable victory for Real Madrid over their arch-rivals. Speaking about the French striker, Ancelotti said after the game (via TheMadridZone):

"Benzema is back. He's back."

When asked if the Frenchman could win the Ballon d'Or this year, Ancelotti said:

“Another Ballon D’Or for Karim? Why not?.”

Benzema, 35, has scored 25 goals and provided six assists in 31 games across competitions for Real Madrid this season. He has already helped them win the Club World Cup.

Los Blancos look unlikely to defend their La Liga title as they trail Barcelona by 12 points with just 11 games to go. However, Ancelotti's side have now reached the final of the Copa del Rey and will face Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Benzema won the 2022 Ballon d'Or, scoring 44 goals and providing 15 assists in 46 games across competitions. He helped Real Madrid win the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, and Supercopa de Espana.

Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid's win over Barcelona

Wednesday's El Clasico was the fifth of the season across competitions, with Barcelona winning three, including the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal.

Real Madrid trailed the tie 1-0 coming into the game at the Spotify Camp Nou. They had to deal with early pressure from Barcelona but took charge soon after. Vinicius Jr. scored on the brink of half-time after a stunning counter-attack before Benzema scored a hat-trick in the second half.

Speaking after the game, Ancelotti was pleased with his side's performance, as he said (via Football Espana):

"We played a great game, and it was a deserved result. We did very well in the second half, in a very difficult game. When we had the opportunity, we created danger in transitions."

He added:

“We delivered on everything, both offensively and defensively. Vinicius has complied, he scored and Benzema has also returned. Today, he has been as decisive as he always is."

Barcelona will next host Girona in La Liga on April 10 while Real Madrid host Villarreal on April 8.

