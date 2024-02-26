“Why not? I don’t regret it at all” - Manchester United linked defender says he’s open to joining Barcelona

Nice defender and Manchester United's reported target Jean Clair-Todibo has opened up on the possibility of a return to Barcelona. Back on February 11, GOAL had reported that Manchester United and Chelsea were put on alert after the defender hinted at a possible transfer in the summer.

He has now addressed reports of a transfer back to Barcelona, where he spent a year from January 2019 to January 2020. Todibo was then sent out on loan for the next 12 months before joining Nice in January 2021 on a temporary transfer. His deal was made permanent in the summer of that year, with the player now having made 124 appearances for Nice.

The defender said (via X handle Barca Centre):

"A return to Barcelona? Why not? I don't regret it, not at all. FC Barcelona is still a great experience. I learned a lot from Gerard Piqué, Samuel Umtiti, Clément Lenglet... It did me good. I discovered the very, very high level."

He added:

"I didn't have the desired minutes because there were very, very big players in front of me. I also had a coach, Ernesto Valverde, who was under pressure, so it was normal for him to put Gerard Piqué instead of an inexperienced 19-year-old."

Todibo played a total of five games for Barcelona and was sold for €8.5m (plus €7m in variables) to Nice.

Erik ten Hag bemoans Manchester United's loss to Fulham

Manchester United were defeated 2-1 by Fulham at Old Trafford on Saturday, February 24. They conceded a late goal from Alex Iwobi (97') to lose their 10th league game of the season.

Speaking after the match, manager Erik ten Hag said:

"We fought ourselves back into the game and we get a draw, and at that point, I think we deserved to win the game. Then in one loose moment, we lose the game. Of course, we are very disappointed about this, but we also have to move on, and we will do."

United are currently sixth in the league table with 44 points after 26 games. Their next game is against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on February 28.