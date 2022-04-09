"Why not?" - Ralf Rangnick remains coy on Manchester United loanee's future at the club

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has remained tight-lipped over the future of Donny van de Beek.

The Dutch midfielder is currently out on loan at Premier League side Everton, having not been able to break into the first team at Old Trafford. However, he could be afforded the opportunity to play under his former Ajax coach Erik ten Hag next season.

According to ESPN, Ten Hag is reportedly on the verge of being named Manchester United's next manager.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Ten Hag is set to hand Ten Hag is set to hand #MUFC midfielder Donny Van de Beek a lifeline at United. [Daniel Cutts, Sun] 🚨🇳🇱 Ten Hag is set to hand #MUFC midfielder Donny Van de Beek a lifeline at United. [Daniel Cutts, Sun] 🔴 https://t.co/eEXHuMCLGo

Rangnick has given some words of encouragement over the midfielder's future at Old Trafford. However, he was quick to point out that the club's next manager will be the deciding factor.

Rangnick told reporters when asked if Van de Beek could return to the side (via Manchester Evening News):

"Why not? But it also depends on the new manager and the way he wants to play and for Donny. That is what he told me in conversations we had together. He told me he wants regular game-time to play in the World Cup."

The German coach continued:

"This needs to be discussed once it’s clear who the new head coach will be and when the process of planning the new squad is in process. I will not be the manager next season. It also depends on how you want to play. Do you want to play more possession-based or counter-pressing, pressing kind of football? It depends on that and what other kind of players are coming."

Ralf Rangnick on Manchester United's summer squad overhaul

Paul Pogba (right) is heading towards the Old Trafford exit

Ralf Rangnick then discussed how Manchester United would be undergoing a huge rebuild this summer. He revealed how Donny van de Beek's loan was a result of having players rivaling him for the starting berth.

Rangnick said:

"The squad needs to be rebuilt in the summer, that is clear. But again, those are questions that don’t make sense to speak about right now. I like Donny as a player, he had a lot of rivalry in his position from other players and there was a high level of competition and that is why he didn’t get the amount of game-time and that’s why he asked to have the chance to go elsewhere."

Alexei @MUFC_redarmy99 I really think Erik Ten Hag will revive Donny Van De Beek.

It’s cliche but he’s going to be like a new signing. I really think Erik Ten Hag will revive Donny Van De Beek.It’s cliche but he’s going to be like a new signing. https://t.co/VZGge5Molf

The former Ajax midfielder has been out with an injury in recent weeks. Rangnick is hoping to give him some game time before the season concludes:

"Unfortunately, he was injured in the last couple of weeks and couldn’t play, tomorrow he will not be able to play anyway but in the next seven or eight games that they have, he will hopefully help them to stay in the league and get as much game time as possible."

Manchester United will face Everton in a Premier League clash at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Red Devils currently occupy seventh place in the table, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Meanwhile, the Toffees are 17th in the standings, a point away from the relegation zone.

