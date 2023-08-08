Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has taken to social media to lash out at the new Premier League rules.

Varane expressed disappointment in the schedule of the FA and lamented that players are being forced to play too many games and that the schedule is overcrowded.

While the Frenchman noted that he feels privileged to do what he's doing, he added that the schedule is not helping and that the players are not ready in their peak condition for games. Varane wrote:

"We had a meeting last week with the FA. They recommended from the referees new decisions and rules. From the managers and players, we have shared our concerns for many years now that there are too many games. The schedule is overcrowded, and it’s at a dangerous level for players physical and mental well-being."

He added:

"Despite our previous feedbacks, they have now recommended for next season: longer games, more intensity, and less emotions to be shown by players. We just want to be in good condition on the pitch to give 100% to our club and fans. Why are our opinions not being heard?"

The Manchester United defender continued:

"As a player, I feel very privileged to do the job I love every day, but I feel these changes are damaging our game. We want to be at our maximum level, the best we can be and put on amazing performances for fans to celebrate every week."

He concluded:

"I believe it is important that we, players and managers, highlight these important issues as we want to protect the game we love and give the fans our best."

With the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and European competitions like the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League, players are often forced to play too many games during a season. That's seemingly the primary reason behind Varane's latest post.

When will Manchester United start their new Premier League campaign?

Manchester United to start their 2023-24 Premier League campaign on Aug. 14 against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils finished third in the league last season in what was Erik ten Hag's first season in charge. They will be keen to improve on that performance this term while also returning to the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United have signed the likes of Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund this summer. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the new signings impact the Red Devils' season.