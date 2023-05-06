Why are they playing the Champions League anthem at the King Charles III coronation?

The coronation of King Charles III has featured an unexpected musical accompaniment that holds a special place in the hearts of football fans worldwide – the Champions League anthem. The question arises, why is this iconic tune being played at a royal event?

The answer lies in the history and origins of the Champions League anthem. The melody, known for its association with football legends and clubs across Europe, is derived from Zadok the Priest, a composition by German-British composer George Frideric Handel.

Originally written for the coronation of King George II in 1727, this piece has become a traditional musical selection for British royal coronations.

Although the two melodies are similar, the version played at the coronation differs from the one football fans are accustomed to hearing. Tony Britten rearranged Handel's original composition in 1992, creating the Champions League anthem, which includes the well-known line, "the champions."

Zadok the Priest, on the other hand, features lyrics from the Bible, specifically 1 Kings 1:34-45, with lines such as, "God save the King! Long live the King! God save the King!" This passage also inspired the words for "God Save the King."

It may not be the Champions League anthem being played during King Charles III's coronation. However, the connection between the two pieces highlights the fascinating history between the royal ceremony's music and European football.

Manchester City, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, and AC Milan advance to Champions League semi-finals

Manchester City, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, and AC Milan have all secured their spots in the Champions League semifinals after eliminating Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea and Napoli respectively.

Real Madrid triumphed over Chelsea with 2-0 victories in both legs of their tie. AC Milan managed a 1-1 draw in the second leg against Napoli, giving them a 2-1 aggregate win after a 1-0 victory in the first leg.

Manchester City impressed with a 4-1 aggregate win against Bayern Munich while Inter Milan overcame Benfica, boasting a 5-3 aggregate score.

The stage is set for the semifinals, with the first legs scheduled for May 9 and 10, and the decisive second legs following on May 16 and 17.

In the first leg of their semi-final clash, Real Madrid will host Manchester City at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. In the other semi-final, AC Milan will welcome their rivals Inter Milan in a highly-anticipated showdown.

