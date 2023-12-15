"Why not push for it now rather than wait?" – Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool can win the Premier League if they sign player in key position

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has urged his former club to rope in a first-team defensive midfielder to help them lift their 20th league title in the ongoing 2023-24 campaign.

The Reds, who are currently a point ahead of second-placed Arsenal in the league table, overhauled their midfield with four signings earlier this summer. They dished out £145 million to sign Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch as well.

In his column for The Telegraph, Carragher opined on Liverpool's term:

"Liverpool are top of the league and I am not really sure how. The league table says one thing but my eyes tell me something else. The balance of the team is still not quite right, and it is hard to imagine it will be without a ready-made defensive midfielder."

Carragher, who represented the Merseyside club 737 times, continued:

"There have been signs of promise from the recent signings like Dominik Szoboszlai, and those who joined the club over the last 18 months like Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez, but they have not shown they can produce week after week in the same way as Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino at their peak."

Sharing his thoughts on the Reds' new-look midfield, Carragher added:

"The much talked about new midfield is not fully functioning yet, the trio of Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch impressing in moments rather than in back-to-back fixtures."

Carragher stated that the Reds should sign a number six next January:

"For Liverpool to maintain their position at the top, that has to change and the additions must raise their level from promising and occasionally good to consistently outstanding. A decision may be looming in January regarding a top No 6. If there is one out there, why not push for it now rather than wait?"

Chris Sutton predicts big scoreline for clash between Liverpool and Manchester United

In his column for the BBC, ex-Chelsea star Chris Sutton predicted a 4-0 win for the Reds in their Premier League home match against Manchester United this Sunday (December 17). He wrote:

"With the attacking players that Liverpool have got, I am absolutely certain that they will win. I honestly don't think United have a chance. United still haven't beaten anyone in the top half of the table, either. How can they win this game? There is just no way, unless some huge refereeing decisions go their way."

The Reds, who finished fifth in the Premier League last season, are atop the 2023-24 domestic table with 37 points from 16 games. United are seventh with 27 points from the same number of matches so far.

As for head-to-head record, the Anfield outfit have registered six wins, three draws and two defeats in their last 11 meetings against United.