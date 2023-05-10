Why is Rafael Leao not playing for AC Milan in Champions League semi-final against rivals Inter?

Rafael Leao is not part of the AC Milan team that are playing Inter Milan in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals at the San Siro. The Portuguese attacker picked up a thigh injury during the Serie A clash against Lazio last weekend and will not be a part of the team as a result.

The Milan derby in the Champions League semi-finals is a great spectacle for the fans. AC Milan, however, are playing the game without one of their most important players.

Milan coach Stefano Pioli spoke about Leao's injury ahead of the clash against the Nerazzuri. Pioli claimed that he had to google Rafael Leao's injury as he was unsure about the terminology that came out in the medical examination.

Speaking to the media ahead of the showdown against Inter, Pioli said (via Sempre Inter):

“I too searched for the word ‘elongation’ on Google when the results of the exams came out. He’ll be here tomorrow [today] morning and try to overcome it. He could even play, but only if he’s OK."

"Either he plays or he won’t be selected for the bench, it will depend on the intensity of the work he’ll be able to do. Based on the characteristics of the player, Leao is someone who must be 100% to make the difference.”

Further speaking about his team's chances of beating Inter, Pioli said:

"We must put a great team effort worthy of the Champions League semifinal. We have been a team suffering and struggling. Something extraordinary will be needed.”

Rafael Leao has been a crucial player for AC Milan this season, scoring 13 goals and has providing 13 assists in 44 matches across competitions. He provided a spectacular assist for Olivier Giroud in the second league of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals against Napoli.

How have AC Milan lined up without Rafael Leao in the Champions League semi-finals?

With Leao absent, Stefano Pioli had to rearrange his team for the Champions League semi-final clash against Inter Milan. Mike Maignan has started in goal for the Rossoneri.

Davide Calabria, Simon Kjaer, Fikayo Tomori, and Theo Hernandez are the four defenders. Rade Krunic, Sandro Tonali, Brahim Diaz, Ismael Bennacer, and Alexis Saelemaekers are part of a five-man midfield.

Olivier Giroud is leading Milan's attack against Inter. The first leg at the San Siro is currently 2-0 in favor of Inter as Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have netted for Inter.

