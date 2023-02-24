Why did Real Madrid legend Marcelo snub move to join Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr? New report reveals key reasons

Real Madrid legend Marcelo has snubbed the chance to rejoin Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. He has returned to his former club, Fluminense, as a free agent. Marcelo's contract with Greek side Olympiakos was recently terminated due to fitness issues.

There are a few reasons why the Brazilian's move to the Saudi Pro League club didn't materialize. Al-Nassr could only have completed his signing in June. Even then, the Saudi Pro League side would have had to get rid of a foreign player to accommodate the Brazilian in their team.

CNN Portugal reporter Bruno Andrade has revealed that for this reason Marcelo decided to move to Fluminense. A transfer to the Brazilian club was easier for the left-back to complete.

Bruno Andrade @brunoandrd Com Cristiano Ronaldo de olho, Marcelo tinha conversas com o Al Nassr, que, no entanto, só poderia avançar com a contratação em junho, quando teria ainda que liberar uma vaga de estrangeiro no elenco. Fluminense apareceu forte na jogada, convenceu e foi mais rápido Com Cristiano Ronaldo de olho, Marcelo tinha conversas com o Al Nassr, que, no entanto, só poderia avançar com a contratação em junho, quando teria ainda que liberar uma vaga de estrangeiro no elenco. Fluminense apareceu forte na jogada, convenceu e foi mais rápido

Marcelo and Cristiano Ronaldo formed a formidable partnership during their time at Real Madrid. They won a massive 16 trophies together as teammates. Marcelo and Ronaldo played 332 matches together, combining for 33 goals.

The Brazilian, however, will now be plying his trade for Fluminense. He played 11 times for the club in 2006, scoring three goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo penned a heartfelt message when Marcelo left Real Madrid

Marcelo's glorious stint at Real Madrid came to an end when he left the club at the start of the season to join Olympiakos. Cristiano Ronaldo shared a classy message for his former teammate, writing on social media:

"More than a teammate, a brother that football gave me. On and off the fields, one of the biggest stars with whom I had the pleasure of sharing a locker room. Go with everything on this new adventure, Marcelo!."

Marcelo's adventure in Greece didn't go according to plan. He could only make 10 appearances for Olympiakos, scoring three goals. He became a free agent after the termination of his contract.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🟢 #transfers



Deal completed as free agent — he was never close to Al Nassr, priority was for Brazilian football and he’s now back to Fluminense. After Olympiacos contract terminated, Real Madrid legend Marcelo has signed in as new Fluminense playerDeal completed as free agent — he was never close to Al Nassr, priority was for Brazilian football and he’s now back to Fluminense. After Olympiacos contract terminated, Real Madrid legend Marcelo has signed in as new Fluminense player 🚨⚪️🔴🟢🇧🇷 #transfersDeal completed as free agent — he was never close to Al Nassr, priority was for Brazilian football and he’s now back to Fluminense. https://t.co/Swj288tjpK

While a reunion at Al-Nassr was a prospect, it didn't materialize. Real Madrid also reportedly wanted the Brazilian in their ranks for reasons other than as a player. However, he wanted to continue playing and has rejoined Fluminense.

