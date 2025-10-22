  • home icon
  • Football
  • "Why don't they rest him" - Fans unhappy with decision to include star in XI as Cristiano Ronaldo-less Al-Nassr name XI for Goa clash

"Why don't they rest him" - Fans unhappy with decision to include star in XI as Cristiano Ronaldo-less Al-Nassr name XI for Goa clash

By Aditya Singh
Modified Oct 22, 2025 13:20 GMT
Fans online react to Al-Nassr
Fans online react to Al-Nassr's lineup (Image Source: Getty, X/@ATL0131245)

HSome fans online are displeased with Inigo Martinez starting Al-Nassr's clash against FC Goa in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence. The two sides are set to face off in the AFC Champions League at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Wednesday, October 22.

Ad

Al-Nassr sit atop Group D in the standings with two wins in two games. FC Goa, meanwhile, are at the bottom with two defeats. The two sides will face off on Wednesday. Head coach Jorge Jesus has picked centre-back Inigo Martinez in the starting XI for the clash.

However, some fans online believe the Spaniard could have been rested for this match. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:

"Why don't rest Iñigo"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Here are some other reactions:

Ad
Ad
Ad

Inigo Martinez joined the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side in the summer from Barcelona on a free transfer. He has made 10 appearances for Al-Nassr across competitions and also scored one goal.

He has helped the Knights of Njad sit at the top of the Saudi Pro League table as well, as they are two points above Al-Qadsiah after five games.

Al-Nassr head coach Jorge Jesus on why Cristiano Ronaldo didn't come for FC Goa clash

While the Knights of Njad have almost all their superstar players available, their skipper, Cristiano Ronaldo, didn't travel for the match against FC Goa. In his pre-match press conference, head coach Jorge Jesus explained that it was due to workload management, saying (h/t GOAL):

Ad
"Everyone loves Cristiano Ronaldo, and he has a lot of fans. We decided he would rest when we play outside Saudi Arabia. Everyone wants to see him, but we have to make choices and we've decided to leave him in Riyadh to prepare for the next game."

Jesus also spoke about playing in and against Goa as a Portuguese, as Goa used to be a Portuguese colony. He said (h/t Gulf News):

Ad
“As a Portuguese, it’s an honour to play in Goa. There’s a deep history between Portugal and this region. But we are here with a clear objective — to win and move closer to qualification.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in excellent form for Al-Nassr this season, despite being 40. He has scored six goals and provided two assists in seven games across competitions. Notably, he hasn't featured in any of the group stage games in the AFC Champions League for the Knights of Njad this season.

About the author
Aditya Singh

Aditya Singh

Twitter icon

Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.

A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.

Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.

Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications