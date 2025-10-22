"Why don't they rest him" - Fans unhappy with decision to include star in XI as Cristiano Ronaldo-less Al-Nassr name XI for Goa clash

HSome fans online are displeased with Inigo Martinez starting Al-Nassr's clash against FC Goa in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence. The two sides are set to face off in the AFC Champions League at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Wednesday, October 22.

Al-Nassr sit atop Group D in the standings with two wins in two games. FC Goa, meanwhile, are at the bottom with two defeats. The two sides will face off on Wednesday. Head coach Jorge Jesus has picked centre-back Inigo Martinez in the starting XI for the clash.

However, some fans online believe the Spaniard could have been rested for this match. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:

"Why don't rest Iñigo"

Unbreakable @ALT0131245 @NassrXtra1 @Ali_alabdallh Why don't rest Iñigo 😭

Here are some other reactions:

NassrXtra @NassrXtra1 @ALT0131245 @Ali_alabdallh He has played 90 minutes for all the matches so far except one where he played 63 minutes.

cabra ⁷ @theantgoinst7 @TheNassrZone Let martinez go unc

Nuno Mendes 💫 @DeBee_papa @TheNassrZone He should have rested Martinez

Inigo Martinez joined the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side in the summer from Barcelona on a free transfer. He has made 10 appearances for Al-Nassr across competitions and also scored one goal.

He has helped the Knights of Njad sit at the top of the Saudi Pro League table as well, as they are two points above Al-Qadsiah after five games.

Al-Nassr head coach Jorge Jesus on why Cristiano Ronaldo didn't come for FC Goa clash

While the Knights of Njad have almost all their superstar players available, their skipper, Cristiano Ronaldo, didn't travel for the match against FC Goa. In his pre-match press conference, head coach Jorge Jesus explained that it was due to workload management, saying (h/t GOAL):

"Everyone loves Cristiano Ronaldo, and he has a lot of fans. We decided he would rest when we play outside Saudi Arabia. Everyone wants to see him, but we have to make choices and we've decided to leave him in Riyadh to prepare for the next game."

Jesus also spoke about playing in and against Goa as a Portuguese, as Goa used to be a Portuguese colony. He said (h/t Gulf News):

“As a Portuguese, it’s an honour to play in Goa. There’s a deep history between Portugal and this region. But we are here with a clear objective — to win and move closer to qualification.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in excellent form for Al-Nassr this season, despite being 40. He has scored six goals and provided two assists in seven games across competitions. Notably, he hasn't featured in any of the group stage games in the AFC Champions League for the Knights of Njad this season.

