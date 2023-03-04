Why is Roberto Firmino leaving Liverpool? Fresh report gives possible reason

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has decided that it's time to leave the Merseyside club. The Brazilian striker has spent eight years with the Reds but looks set to leave when his contract expires in the summer.

Firmino, 31, has played a regular role this season despite doubts over his playing time. He has scored nine goals and provided four assists in 24 games across competitions.

As per reports, Firmino has informed manager Jurgen Klopp of his intentions to leave Anfield at the end of the season. A new report from the Telegraph claims that Firmino thinks he can earn more money elsewhere. The Liverpool striker has made his decision, as a more lucrative offer exists away from Anfield.

Firmino also has reservations about being handed a more bit-part role if he extends his stay with the Merseysiders. The contract being offered by Klopp's side would have reflected his status. He currently earns £180,000 a week, per Salary Sport.

The veteran frontman joined Liverpool from Hoffenheim in 2015 for £29 million. He has become an Anfield hero, scoring 107 goals and contributing 78 assists in 353 games across competitions. The Brazilian has won the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has lauded Liverpool's Cody Gakpo

Gakpo was signed by Liverpool in January.

Gakpo joined Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven last month for £37 million. The Dutch forward has scored two goals in 11 games across competitions.

He arrived at Anfield as one of Europe's most in-demand attackers, scoring 55 goals and providing 50 assists in 159 games at the Philips Arena. The transfer occurred just a month removed from an impressive 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar for the player. He bagged three goals in five games for Louis van Gaal's side.

Speaking to talkSPORT's Jim White, Arsenal legend Martin Keown said that Gakpo could prove to be an outstanding signing for Klopp's side:

“Gakpo, is he good enough, Jim? Is he really at the level? I think he may prove to be an outstanding signing.”

Gakpo has joined an exciting frontline that consists of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota. The Reds are still dealing with the departure of Sadio Mane, who joined Bayern Munich last summer.

The Dutch attacker is a viable candidate to replace Mane, given his prolific spell at PSV. He may need time to adapt to Premier League football, but he was also on the radar of Real Madrid and Manchester United.

