"Why’s that spinner playing", "Always looks good on paper until season starts" - Manchester United fans unsure of two players starting against Lens

Manchester United fans are happy with Erik ten Hag's starting lineup to face RC Lens in their penultimate pre-season friendly. However, some fans aren't too fond of seeing Antony and Diogo Dalot make the starting lineup.

The Red Devils are bringing an end to their pre-season. Today (August 5) they clash with Raphael Varane's former side Lens at Old Trafford. It gives Ten Hag a chance to see his troops up close on home turf ahead of the start of the season next weekend.

The Manchester United boss has selected an extremely strong side to square off with the Ligue 1 side. Andre Onana makes his Old Trafford debut in goal while Diogo Dalot, Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Luke Shaw line up in defense.

Dalot's inclusion has brought a few murmurs from supporters despite his impressive past season. He was Ten Hag's preferred right-back, keeping Aaron Wan-Bissaka out of the side, and appears to be continuing to do so.

Meanwhile, Mason Mount joins Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes in midfield with the trio likely to be Ten Hag's preferred midfield this season. Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho are in attack alongside Antony.

The latter's conclusion has irked one fan as he continues to adapt to life with the Red Devils. The Brazilian joined United from Ajax last summer in an £85 million deal including add-ons.

Antony experienced a topsy-turvy debut campaign at Manchester United. He bagged eight goals and three assists in 44 games across competitions but he wasn't always consistent.

The Brazil international's price tag has brought with it constant scrutiny. One fan seems to not want the 23-year-old starting:

"Why's that spinner playing? FFS."

Another fan isn't too impressed by Dalot's inclusion against Lens:

"He always looks good on paper until season starts. Dalot is not better than AWB."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the strong Red Devils lineup in their penultimate pre-season friendly:

Footythings @Footythings4 @ManUtd That midfield is going to treat the ball as hot potato pic.twitter.com/ojM0k0lQ6j

French x Connection @frenchUTD @utdreport Sancho should be starting over antony man

Isak @UnitedIsak @UtdPlug Sancho dropped for Antony again?

utd.twinkletoes @zyrxm @UtdPlug How does Garnacho get a game over sancho?

Marley jr 🇶🇦 @Marleybanks6 … Dalot is not better than AWB @smpowell1 @UtdEra_ He always looks good on paper until season starts… Dalot is not better than AWB

Rasmus Hojlund set to be announced by Manchester United at Old Trafford today

It's a hello from Hojlund as he signs a five-year deal.

Manchester United have sealed the signing of Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta in a £72 million deal including add-ons. The Danish striker has signed a five-year contract and he looks to be unveiled today.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that the Red Devils are looking to announce Hojlund's signing today. The 20-year-old is going to be presented at Old Trafford ahead of the pre-season friendly clash with Lens.

Hojlund is tasked with becoming Ten Hag's new center-forward and he joins as a work in progress. He bagged 10 goals in 34 games across competitions last season.

The Dane has a tall frame but is pacey and has a real knack for getting in the right places to convert chances. He has years ahead of him but will be expected to come into the Manchester United team immediately given the price tag.