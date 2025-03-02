"Why's he starting", "Flick enjoys losing games" - Fans question Barcelona star's inclusion in starting XI for Sociedad clash

Barcelona fans are conveying their frustration on X after Hansi Flick included Gerard Martin in the starting XI to face Real Sociedad. The two sides are set to face each other in their LaLiga clash at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys later today (Sunday, March 2).

Wojciech Szczesny starts in goal for Barcelona. Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo, and Gerard Martin make up the defense. The midfield comprises of Marc Casado, Pedri, Raphinha, Dani Olmo, and Lamine Yamal. Robert Lewandowski starts up front as the lone forward with Flick lining his side up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde has enjoyed a stellar campaign to date, scoring one goal and providing six assists in 34 appearances across competitions. However, the 21-year-old has been benched for Martin, with the latter set to make his 24th appearance of the 2024-25 campaign.

However, fans aren't pleased by this with one posting:

"Gérard Martin. This clown Flick enjoys losing games . We are definitely not winning this game."

Another added:

"Why’s Gerard Martin starting."

Other fans reacted below:

"Gerrad Martin in a must win game ffs," one fan typed.

"Martin in 2025💔", another reacted.

"Seeing Gerard Martin’s name on any lineup makes me shed a tear honestly…" one fan admitted.

"Casado" "Gerard Martin " wallahi what I have done to deserve this while I'm fasting," another added.

"We’re happy with him" - Barcelona boss Hansi Flick praises 34-year-old star ahead of Real Sociedad clash

Hansi Flick has admitted he is pleased with Wojciech Szczesny's performances this season. He also claimed that the latter's future at the club is completely dependent on sporting director Deco.

Szczesny decided to retire as a player on August 27, 2024, weeks after he departed Juventus as a free agent. However, a long-term injury to Marc-Andre ter Stegen led to Barcelona signing the 34-year-old on a one-year deal on October 2.

Despite initially being a backup option to goalkeeper Inaki Pena, Szczesny has established himself as a starter in recent weeks.

During the Real Sociedad pre-match press conference, Flick said (via Football Espana h/t Mundo Deportivo):

“I have not offered anything to any player, it is the work of Deco and the club. We are happy with him, but it is the work of Deco. We’re happy with him, that’s all I can say.”

Szczesny has kept six clean sheets in 12 appearances across all competitions this season for Barcelona.

