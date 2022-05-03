×
"Why should he say goodbye?" - Rangnick plays down claims that Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United this summer

Rangnick believes United's star man will remain at the club
Rangnick believes United's star man will remain at the club
Matthew Guyett
Matthew Guyett
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified May 03, 2022 03:14 PM IST
Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has played down talk that Cristiano Ronaldo may be set to leave Old Trafford this summer. The German interim coach will be replaced by Erik ten Hag, who will become United's full-time manager.

Under Ten Hag, a huge squad rebuild is anticipated with a number of arrivals and departures expected. There has been a lot of speculation over Cristiano Ronaldo's future, who continues to turn back the years with inspired performances.

He is currently contracted to the club until June 2023. But with the Red Devils having experienced a difficult campaign, there has been some talk of a potential departure.

Ronaldo scored in Manchester United's 3-0 victory over Brentford on May 2 and during the match was seen waving to the crowd. But Rangnick is sure the Portuguese star will remain at the club and those waves were not that of a goodbye.

He told reporters (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Why should he say goodbye? He has another year of contract, as far as I know Cristiano will be here next season."
Ralf Rangnick on Cristiano Ronaldo: “Why should he say goodbye? He has another year of contract, as far as I know Cristiano will be here next season”, he told @stadiumastro. 🔴 #MUFC

The 37-year-old has been in remarkable goalscoring form for Manchester United this season. He sits third in the Premier League scoring charts, having hit 18 goals in 29 league games. Only Mohamed Salah (22) and Son Heung Min (19) rank higher than Ronaldo.

The veteran forward has scored a total of 24 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo should be at the forefront of Erik ten Hag's Manchester United revolution

The United star continues to have an impact
The United star continues to have an impact

Cristiano Ronaldo encapsulates the Manchester United of old. He has grit, determination and talent that is shown to be levels above those playing alongside him. The huge drop in standards anticipated by the club since his departure back in 2009 has been alarming to say the least.

There have been many debates over Ronaldo's return to the club. Not only has he proven his doubters wrong on numerous occasions but has shone light on the glaring issues at the club. Players who have not shown the same fortitude in trying to help their side get back to its glory days are now being put in the limelight.

When walking off the pitch in his final home game for Man Utd this season, Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to send a message to the camera 👀 https://t.co/iKUCB3djMB

It bodes well for Erik ten Hag to take over a club in need of an overhaul because the problems are clear to see.

One of those problems, however, is certainly not Cristiano Ronaldo. The 37-year-old's experience and leadership could be key to helping Ten Hag rebuild what was once a proud thirteen-time Premier League winner.

Edited by Arnav

