  • "Why is he not starting??", "We need him for this game" - Barcelona fans react as superstar left on the bench for Olympiakos UCL clash

"Why is he not starting??", "We need him for this game" - Barcelona fans react as superstar left on the bench for Olympiakos UCL clash

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Published Oct 21, 2025 16:18 GMT
Frenkie De Jong has been named on the bench for Barcelona against Olympiacos
Barcelona fans have been left perplexed after manager Hansi Flick opted to start Frenkie De Jong on the bench in their UEFA Champions League game. The Spanish giants are starting without experienced midfielder De Jong in one of the changes made by their German tactician.

Former Bayern Munich boss Flick has made only two changes from the side that barely scraped a victory against Girona at the weekend. He has included 17-year-old Dro Fernandez in place of fellow 17-year-old Toni Fernandez, while Fermin Lopez starts in place of De Jong in midfield.

De Jong captained La Blaugrana against Girona and registered an assist in an impressive showing for his side, and his absence has raised questions among the club faithful. A section of the club's fans have taken to social media platform X to question the decision to bench the influential midfielder for the Champions League tie.

A fan questioned the reason for De Jong's exclusion from the starting XI.

Another fan pointed out the possibility of dropped points due to the decision to bench the former Ajax man.

Another fan stated that the team needs De Jong against the Greek giants.

A fan questioned the logic of resting De Jong and not Pedri, who has played more.

Another fan expressed surprise at the decision to leave out the Dutch midfielder.

Frenkie De Jong has already played nine times for the LaLiga champions this season, registering two assists. The 28-year-old played the full 90 minutes in each of their first two Champions League games against Newcastle United and PSG this season. In his place, Fermin Lopez will make his seventh appearance of the campaign after only returning to fitness at the weekend.

Ferran Torres set for Barcelona return against Olympiacos

Spain international Ferran Torres is set to return to action for Barcelona in their UEFA Champions League clash against Olympiacos. The forward has been named on the bench by manager Hansi Flick after missing the game against Girona through injury.

Torres picked up a minor injury while on international duty earlier this month and pulled out of the Spain squad to manage his condition. He missed only the Girona game and has been passed fit to play against Olympiacos, albeit from the bench.

Ferran Torres has appeared ten times for Barcelona this season, scoring five times and providing an assist. The Spanish giants remain without Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski for the game as they continue to recover from injury.

