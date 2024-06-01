"Why did you do that?" - Gareth Bale explains what Jurgen Klopp told him after overhead kick for Real Madrid in 2018 Champions League final

Former Real Madrid talisman Gareth Bale has revealed what former Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp told him following his overhead kick in the final of the UEFA Champions League in 2018. Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 3-1 to win the Champions League that year.

The final was marred by controversy, with Sergio Ramos' infamous challenge on Mohamed Salah only topped by Loris Karius's fumble following the Welshman's long-range attempt.

However, one of the most talked about goals from that night was Bale's overhead kick that came following a pin-point cross from Marcelo. So much so that Jude Bellingham called it the best Champions League goal ever, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo's worldly bicycle kick against Juventus in the same edition.

Although on the opposite side, even Klopp was left flabbergasted following the goal. Now, the former Tottenham Hotspur star has finally revealed what the German gaffer said after he scored.

Here's what he told TNT Sports:

"I think Jurgen Klopp said to me after the game 'why did you do that'? or something along those lines after I scored the overhead kick."

Bale was brought on in the 61st minute when the game was drawn at 1-1. However, an acrobatic strike and a long-range attempt that was fumbled by Karius allowed the Galacticos to walk away with the Big Ears.

Gareth Bale reportedly spent 20 minutes inside the Liverpool dressing room following Real Madrid's UCL win

According to a report by Liverpoolecho, the 34-year-old spent around 20 minutes inside the Liverpool dressing room following their win in 2018. He reportedly used the majority of his time to console his former Southampton teammate Adam Lallana.

Be that as it may, the Welshman had a bittersweet time with Real Madrid following their 2018 UCL win. His playing time was limited in 2019 and he reportedly came close to moving to China as well. Instead, he was sent out on a season-long loan to Spurs in 2020.

Upon his return to Spain in 2021, his appearances again became scarce, and it was in May 2022, that he announced the decision to bid farewell to the Spanish outfit.

Following his departure, Bale joined Los Angeles FC and helped them win their maiden MLS Cup title. However, he announced his retirement from professional football following the culmination of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.