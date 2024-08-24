"Why trashford again", "Time to go Erik" - Manchester United fans furious after starting XI against Brighton & Hove Albion is announced

Manchester United fans are furious with manager Erik ten Hag after the Red Devils announced their starting lineup to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (August 24). The two teams are set to clash at the American Express Stadium in the second gameweek of the Premier League.

The Red Devils started the season off with a loss in the Community Shield, as Manchester City beat them on penalties. They welcomed Fulham to Old Trafford for the first gameweek of the Premier League campaign, which they won 1-0, thanks to new signing Joshua Zirkzee.

It won't be an easy task to face a strengthened Brighton side, which have signed at least six new players this summer. Manchester United are also going to be wary about their recent history against the Seagulls. They have won only once in their last five games against Brighton in the Premier League.

Trending

Expand Tweet

This caution has seen the Old Trafford faithful expect a strong starting lineup named, in order to deal with their opponents' threat.

Erik ten Hag's eventual decision, however, has not met expectations, as he has fielded an unchanged them from their match against Fulham. This has seen the fans take to social media to react with posts like these:

"why is he not starting hojlund again?! time to go Erik," one fan lashed out.

"Why trashford again," another fan mocked Marcus Rashford's inclusion.

"Ten hag is so weird," wrote one fan.

"expecting to lose ❤️," said another pessimistic fan.

"Ever since the Fulham game I knew he’s going with the same lineup…. Feels like he threw the game away before it even started," wrote one unhappy fan.

"WTF is wrong with TEN HAG mahn???" commented an angry fan.

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag pushes for improvement after Fulham win

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is looking for his team to improve and build on form, following their win against Fulham. The Red Devils will be hoping to make it two wins out of two if they can beat Brighton and pick up all three points on Saturday.

Ahead of their away game at the American Express Stadium, Ten Hag told MUTV (via Yahoo):

“We have to improve and there are elements that should be better. We did a good review of the game. We took some problems out, we worked across the week on those problems, so gave them solutions but also focused on our strengths to even build further on those strengths. To go for the next win, of course, that’s the aim.”

Manchester United fans will certainly be hoping that they can secure a win against Brighton, with the Red Devils pushing to break into the top four of the Premier League this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback