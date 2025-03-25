Why Trent Alexander-Arnold won't be allowed to wear number 66 if he seals Real Madrid move? Little known LaLiga rule comes to light

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold will not be allowed to wear his favored jersey number 66 if he moves to Real Madrid in the summer. The English star has been linked with a move to the Spanish capital when his current deal with his boyhood club expires in the summer.

Due to a little-known rule in LaLiga, players are only allowed to wear jerseys numbered between 1 and 25. The Liverpudian star must consider another kit number if the proposed move to Madrid goes through in the summer. He has previously worn the 2, 7, 8, and 10 jerseys on international duty with England and could take up one of those numbers again in Spain.

Trent Alexander-Arnold came through Liverpool's youth ranks, scoring 22 times and providing 87 assists in 349 games. The Real Madrid target has helped his boyhood club to two League Cups, one English Premier League title, one FA Cup, one UEFA Champions League crown, and one FIFA Club World Cup.

He has provided seven assists and scored three goals in 39 games in what could be his final season with the Reds.

Trent Alexander-Arnold close to securing a move to Real Madrid from Liverpool- Reports

According to a report by the Guardian, Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is closing in on a summer move to Real Madrid. The English defender has been linked with a move to the reigning European champions and will cost the Spanish giants nothing after his contract with the Reds expires.

Alexander-Arnold has spent the last twenty years of his career with the Reds, helping the side to their first Premier League title in 30 years in the 2019-20 season. His time with the club saw him develop into a regular for the England national team, representing the Three Lions 33 times and helping the nation to consecutive European Championship finals.

Real Madrid initially tried to sign Trent Alexnder-Arnold from Liverpool in the winter window; however, the Merseyside club rejected the offer. The defender is expected to agree to a five-year contract with the Spanish giants and join Three Lions teammate Jude Bellingham in the Spanish capital.

Alexander-Arnold will follow in the footsteps of English compatriots Micheal Owen, Steven McManaman, David Beckham, and Jonathan Woodgate, who have played for Los Blancos in the 21st century.

