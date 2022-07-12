"Why not use him?" – Per Mertesacker urges Mikel Arteta to 'test' Arsenal player who has 'clearly made his mark' ahead of next season

Former Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker has claimed that centre-back William Saliba should be given enough opportunities at the Premier League club next season.

Saliba, who joined Arsenal from Saint-Etienne for £27 million in the summer of 2019, impressed everyone during his loan spell at Marseille last season.

During the 2021-22 campaign, he propelled the Olympians to a second-place finish in Ligue 1 and was also named the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year. He featured in 52 matches across all competitions and helped his team register 20 clean sheets.

Speaking to Football London, Mertesacker delivered his verdict on the next step for the 21-year-old. He said:

"What William has done in France and in Marseille is magnificent. So for us to test him this summer and see what’s best for him. He has clearly made his mark with his young age, playing in a major league in Europe and being one of the best players says it all, so why not use him?"

After spending three consecutive seasons on loan, Saliba is now expected to provide stiff competition to the established centre-back partnership of Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes.

During an interview with Telefoot, the Frenchman said:

"I will be back with Arsenal. I have played zero matches and I still want to show them my true face and have the chance to play for these fans and this great club."

Téléfoot @telefoot_TF1



Saliba sur son avenir "J'appartiens à Arsenal, il me reste encore deux ans. Je serais à la reprise avec Arsenal. J'ai fait zéro match et j'ai quand même envie de leur montrer mon vrai visage et d'avoir la chance de jouer pour ces supporters et ce grand club."Saliba sur son avenir @JulienMaynard "J'appartiens à Arsenal, il me reste encore deux ans. Je serais à la reprise avec Arsenal. J'ai fait zéro match et j'ai quand même envie de leur montrer mon vrai visage et d'avoir la chance de jouer pour ces supporters et ce grand club."Saliba sur son avenir @JulienMaynard https://t.co/PpkmH8k1Va

Saliba has two years left on his current deal at the Emirates Stadium, but a new contract extension is on its way, as per Mirror. He is set to travel with the north London outfit's first-team squad to the United States in the coming days.

Arsenal will begin their pre-season preparations with a friendly against Everton in Baltimore on July 16. The Gunners will then face Orlando City in Florida four days later and Chelsea on July 23.

Arsenal set price tag for Gabriel Magalhaes

According to journalist Alfredo Pedulla, the Gunners are open to offers in the region of €40 million for Gabriel Magalhaes, who has been linked with Juventus. The Old Lady are, however, confident about sealing a discounted deal for the defender.

Gabriel, who joined Arsenal from Lille in the summer of 2020, has established himself as a first-choice centre-back for the Gunners. Last season, he scored five goals in 35 Premier League games.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far