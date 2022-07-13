"Why would he want to stay?" - Piers Morgan says Cristiano Ronaldo was 'incredibly disappointed' with Manchester United's 2021-22 campaign 

Piers Morgan has given a damning verdict on Manchester United's performance last season, supporting Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to leave Old Trafford to join a new club. Morgan said the 37-year-old Portuguese international was 'incredibly disappointed' with the club's mentality and performance throughout the 2021-22 season.

While Cristiano Ronaldo's availability for next season remains doubtful, Morgan estended his support towards the player and blamed the club for the mess. He said via talkSPORT:

''I think United are in a pretty bad place, I’m not massively excited by any of their transfer business. And they seem prepared to lose in my mind the greatest player to ever play the game after he just scored 24 goals for them seems an extraordinary situation.''

“You can’t blame Ronaldo for wanting to leave, why would he want to stay?”

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 24 goals for Manchester United, 18 in the Premier League and six in the Champions League. He was also the second-highest scorer in the Premier League behind Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah, who were announced as the joint winners of the Golden Boot last season.

Despite the individual brilliance of one player, the Red Devils finished sixth in the league and missed out on a Champions League spot for next season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has never played in the Europa League and is apprehensive about the idea of not playing in the Champions League in the twilight years of his professional career.

However, United's new full-time manager Erik ten Hag has reiterated that their go-to striker is not for sale and that Cristiano Ronaldo will be a part of the team next season, according to Sky Sports.

Several football pundits and former teammates of Cristiano Ronaldo have come out in open support of the Portuguese international and blamed the Manchester United board for not doing enough to keep him in the team.

Earlier, former players Rio Ferdinand and Wes Brown asked the club to show more intensity in the transfer window, sign their targeted players, and instill confidence in the team ahead of the new season.

Fabrizio Romano confirms Manchester United's meeting with Ajax for Lisandro Martinez

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Manchester United board will meet Ajax over Lisandro Martinez's potential deal. Romano said that the negotiations are in the final stages and that a concrete update will come out soon.

Former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag is now a full-time boss at Old Trafford, and the Dutchman is pushing to sign the 24-year-old Argentine centre-back.

