  • "WHY WOULD HE DO THAT", "Should know better" - Fans furious with Real Madrid star for his 'unprofessional' act in Marseille clash

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Published Sep 16, 2025 21:21 GMT
Real Madrid were reduced to ten men in their game against Olympique Marseille
Real Madrid fans have expressed their fury at club captain Dani Carvajal after his sending off in their UEFA Champions League opener. The Spain international received his marching orders in the second half of their game against Olympique Marseille at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Rotated out of the XI by manager Xabi Alonso, Carvajal began the game on the bench while Trent Alexander-Arnold was handed a starting berth. The Englishman lasted just over three minutes on the pitch before he was forced off with an apparent injury, and Carvajal came on in his place.

With the scores level at 1-1, Dani Carvajal had a rush of blood to the head in the 72nd minute as his side prepared to take a corner kick. The Spaniard clashed with Marseille goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli, appearing to push the Argentine's arm before moving his head into his opponent's face. The 32-year-old was shown a red card by the referee after a VAR check, reducing Los Blancos to ten players.

Real Madrid fans were far from impressed by the antics of the experienced right-back, and a number of them took to X to call him out.

A fan expressed disbelief, questioning why Carvajal acted as he did.

"BRUH WHY WOULD HE DO THAT💀", they asked.

Another fan pointed out that he had acted unprofessionally.

"Very unprofessional act from carvajah", they posted.

A fan stated that the defender ought to have known better.

"He should know better", they wrote.

Another fan referenced Zinedine Zidane's incident from the 2006 FIFA World Cup final.

"Bro thinks he's Zidane. Absolutely embarrassing, especially while being the captain of the team", they posted.

A fan called him out for his uncharacteristic sending off.

"Carvajal knows Trent is injured and he still went on to get a si!!y red card. He should act like his age.", they wrote.

Dani Carvajal was sent off for violent conduct and will now miss three games for Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. The sending-off was not too consequential for Los Blancos, as they came from behind to defeat their French adversaries 2-1.

Real Madrid edge Marseille in tense Champions League clash

Real Madrid picked up all three points in their first UEFA Champions League game of 2025-26 as they defeated Olympique Marseille 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spanish giants made it five wins from five across all competitions this season, continuing their impressive start to life under Xabi Alonso.

Marseille took the lead in the 22nd minute when USMNY forward Tim Weah fired home from inside the box. Their lead lasted just seven minutes before Kylian Mbappe fired home an equaliser from the penalty spot after Geoffrey Kondogbia gave a spot-kick away.

Real were reduced to ten men but found a winner in the 81st minute after they were awarded a second penalty following a Facundo Medina handball. Mbappe slotted home his second of the night and the 700th goal scored by Los Blancos in Champions League history.

